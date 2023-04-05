50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Pequot Lakes Area Historical Society changes meeting time, place

The change is just for the group's April meeting

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:29 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes Area Historical Society will hold its upcoming general meeting on the first Thursday of the month, as usual. However, the time and place have changed temporarily.

The group's upcoming meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Pequot Lakes Library.

Members are welcome to attend and bring ideas or concerns to the attention of the board.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Anna Espeseth Crosslake church April 2023.jpeg
Local
Anna Espeseth to be guest worship leader at Crosslake church
April 05, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
34 volunteers donate at Pine River blood drive
April 05, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
040523-fall-black-bear-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Bear hunt lottery applications available
April 05, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040523-Vogts-Notes-trust-week.jpg
Columns
Vogt's Notes: It’s Trust Week; I invite you to find out what that means
April 05, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
040423-inside-the-outdoors-woodcock.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Inside the Outdoors: Nature has a “Big Dance” of its own
April 04, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Mike Rahn
040323-grims-grub-eating-eelpout.jpg
Lifestyle
Grim's Grub: The ugly, tasty eelpout
April 03, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
north-central-mn-in-custody.jpg
News
In-Custody in North-central Minnesota Jails
March 09, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr