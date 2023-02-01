99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Pequot Lakes Area Historical Society board to meet Feb. 2

Ideas sought for activities and projects for the coming year

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 01, 2023 04:57 PM
PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes Area Historical Society board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Cole Memorial Building in Pequot Lakes.

Discussion will include activities and projects to be carried out in the coming year.

Members are invited to attend and share ideas with the board.

Related Topics: PEQUOT LAKESPEQUOT LAKES AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY
