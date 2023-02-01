Pequot Lakes Area Historical Society board to meet Feb. 2
Ideas sought for activities and projects for the coming year
We are part of The Trust Project.
PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes Area Historical Society board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Cole Memorial Building in Pequot Lakes.
Discussion will include activities and projects to be carried out in the coming year.
Speaker served as corporate counsel for Ecolab
Academic performance recognized
Former mayor and council member returns after six years as a state legislator
Three different owners shared the same, community centric vision
Musical, cultural talks, ice fishing contest are coming up
Members are invited to attend and share ideas with the board.
Event is Feb. 2 at Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd
Named to President's or Dean's lists
Murel Backman, Richard Behary and Suzanne Henk take oaths of office
Dawn Maucieri and her brother Tony Maucieri Jr. run Maucieri's Italian Bistro in Crosslake