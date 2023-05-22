99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus students win art competition honors

Sourcewell Regional Art Contest recognizes exceptional works

drawing winner froggy.jpg
Froggy, by Pequot Lakes artist Cassidy Shankle, took first place in the grades 9-12 drawing category at the 2023 Sourcewell Regional Art Show in Staples.
Contributed / Sourcewell
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM

STAPLES — The creative work of students from five area school districts was highlighted May 11 at the 2023 Regional Art Show at Sourcewell in Staples.

More than 130 pieces of art were on display by students in grades 4-12 representing the Browerville, Pequot Lakes, Pine River-Backus, Sebeka and Staples-Motley school districts.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Winners from each category will be entered into the Minnesota State Fair in August.

The following Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus students were included among those honored in various categories:

  • Grades 7-8 Mixed Media: Living Tree by Madilyn Turner of Pine River-Backus, first place.
  • Grades 7-8 Printmaking: Violin by Bethany Schultz of Pine River-Backus, second place.
  • Grades 9-12 Drawing: Froggy by Cassidy Shankle of Pequot Lakes, first place; Grandpa by Corissa Kerger of Pequot Lakes, third place; and Crazy Cat by Shankle and Prism Color by Allaura Mandelbaum of Pine River-Backus, both honorable mention.
  • Grades 9-12 Painting: Big Trout Lake by Taylor Max of Pequot Lakes, second place; and Pinwheel Forest by Madison Cochran of Pequot Lakes, Untitled by Cochran and Lost in a Story by Jan Kristen Ragasajo of Pine River-Backus, all honorable mention.
  • Grades 9-12 Photography: Books by Kali Tappe of Pequot Lakes, first place; Afternoon Delight by Jacquelynne Christensen of Pequot Lakes, second place; 4 a.m. by Millie Taylor of Pequot Lakes, third place; and After the Rain by Taylor and Divergence by Maya Petzoldt of Pequot Lakes, both honorable mention.
  • Grades 9-12 Printmaking: The Animal Gala by Emily Godfrey of Pine River-Backus, first place; Glass by Alexandria Yost of Pine River-Backus, second place; Curving Collagraph by Katelyn Denton of Pine River-Backus, third place.
  • Grades 9-12 Sculpture: Bound in Desperation by Landen Reier of Pequot Lakes, first place; Chameleon by Shankle, second place; Icy Hot Oni by Willow Mickelson of Pine River-Backus, third place; and A Guy with Gears by Shankle, honorable mention.
Read more local area news

The full list of winners and gallery of their work may be found at news.sourcewell-mn.gov/2023-regional-art-show .

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Births: April 5-May 9, 2023, birth announcements
May 21, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Candace Simar
Community
Pequot Lakes author to host writing workshop for middle school students
May 21, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
IMG_5032.JPG
Local
Lake Country Faces: Crosslake pastor says the calling was gradual
May 21, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052223-t-shirt-design-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Brainerd Jaycees hosting T-shirt competition for grades K-12
May 22, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Jack Pine Center in Pequot Lakes May 11, 2023.JPG
Local
Business Bites: Spaces for rent in Pequot Lakes; restaurant news in Pine River
May 18, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
2409495+capitol.jpg
Minnesota
Tax rebate checks, Social Security tax cut headed to Minnesota governor’s desk
May 21, 2023 08:08 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A photo of a gas pump.
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers OK raising gas tax, new delivery fee
May 21, 2023 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier