Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus students win art competition honors

STAPLES — The creative work of students from five area school districts was highlighted May 11 at the 2023 Regional Art Show at Sourcewell in Staples.

More than 130 pieces of art were on display by students in grades 4-12 representing the Browerville, Pequot Lakes, Pine River-Backus, Sebeka and Staples-Motley school districts.

Winners from each category will be entered into the Minnesota State Fair in August.

The following Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus students were included among those honored in various categories:

Grades 7-8 Mixed Media: Living Tree by Madilyn Turner of Pine River-Backus, first place.

Grades 7-8 Printmaking: Violin by Bethany Schultz of Pine River-Backus, second place.

Grades 9-12 Drawing: Froggy by Cassidy Shankle of Pequot Lakes, first place; Grandpa by Corissa Kerger of Pequot Lakes, third place; and Crazy Cat by Shankle and Prism Color by Allaura Mandelbaum of Pine River-Backus, both honorable mention.

Grades 9-12 Painting: Big Trout Lake by Taylor Max of Pequot Lakes, second place; and Pinwheel Forest by Madison Cochran of Pequot Lakes, Untitled by Cochran and Lost in a Story by Jan Kristen Ragasajo of Pine River-Backus, all honorable mention.

Grades 9-12 Photography: Books by Kali Tappe of Pequot Lakes, first place; Afternoon Delight by Jacquelynne Christensen of Pequot Lakes, second place; 4 a.m. by Millie Taylor of Pequot Lakes, third place; and After the Rain by Taylor and Divergence by Maya Petzoldt of Pequot Lakes, both honorable mention.

Grades 9-12 Printmaking: The Animal Gala by Emily Godfrey of Pine River-Backus, first place; Glass by Alexandria Yost of Pine River-Backus, second place; Curving Collagraph by Katelyn Denton of Pine River-Backus, third place.

Grades 9-12 Sculpture: Bound in Desperation by Landen Reier of Pequot Lakes, first place; Chameleon by Shankle, second place; Icy Hot Oni by Willow Mickelson of Pine River-Backus, third place; and A Guy with Gears by Shankle, honorable mention.

The full list of winners and gallery of their work may be found at news.sourcewell-mn.gov/2023-regional-art-show .