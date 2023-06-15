Pequot Lakes American Legion to mark 100 years

PEQUOT LAKES — Nestled between Flag Day and the Fourth of July is the Pequot Lakes American Legion’s birthday.

June 18 marks a milestone for the Ben Krueger Post 49, which will turn 100 with a centennial celebration.

Krueger, a local man, died at age 31 in machine gun fire on Oct. 4, 1918, during World War I.

The Legion was named for Krueger because he was the first area man to be killed in the war, according to a 2013 Lake Country Echo story.

The Pequot Lakes American Legion is said to be one of the first created in the state.

Saturday, June 17, centennial festivities are open to the community and include:

11 a.m.: Flag retirement ceremony.

Flag retirement ceremony. Noon: Quilts of Honor presentation to Rick Arrigoni, Alan Olson, Larrie Norris, Mike Sorvick and Mike Thompson.

Quilts of Honor presentation to Rick Arrigoni, Alan Olson, Larrie Norris, Mike Sorvick and Mike Thompson. 1 p.m.: Bar bingo and corn hole tournament.

Bar bingo and corn hole tournament. 4 p.m.: Minnow races.

Minnow races. 4:30 p.m.: Mega Meat Raffle sponsored by the Pequot Lakes Fire District.

Beth Medeiros has two important roles in the celebration: She just became the Post 49 commander in May, and as an owner of a quilt store she helped make the five Quilts of Honor.

It’s believed Medeiros is Post 49’s second female commander. Legion member Jack Schmidt said Patricia Fischer was the first female commander, serving in 1992.

We would go to meetings to learn what the Legion was about since neither one of us had a clue. Beth Medeiros, Pequot Lakes American Legion commander

Medeiros and her husband, John, moved to Pequot Lakes just two years ago. Both military veterans, neither had ever been to an American Legion.

After she opened a small business - Blue Ribbon Stitchin’ - at their home on Tree Farm Road, “I thought, I have to start meeting people,” Medeiros said.

So they visited the American Legion in Pequot Lakes and started talking to people who welcomed them.

“We would go to meetings to learn what the Legion was about since neither one of us had a clue,” she said.

They watched and learned for a year. The next year, Medeiros was asked to be the historian. Most recently, she was voted in as commander. John is an adjutant.

A requirement for Medeiros when looking for a home here was that it have a studio for her business that she had started in North Carolina. Blue Ribbon Stitchin’ is a longarm quilting business that attracted a group that comes every Wednesday night with their crockpots of food and machines to sew, known as the Happy Scrappers group.

They got their tails in gear and got the five quilts done. I quilted them. I’m very proud of that. Beth Medeiros, Pequot Lakes American Legion commander

“I mentioned what I wanted to do with Quilts of Honor,” Medeiros said. “They got their tails in gear and got the five quilts done. I quilted them. I’m very proud of that.”

As Legion commander, Medeiros’ first goal is all about the Legion family, which includes the Sons of the American Legion and the auxiliary.

There aren’t many from the Desert Storm era or global war on terrorism era. There are benefits to being in the Legion besides the camaraderie and friendships. Beth Medeiros

“I want to be sure we as a family are communicating with each other and have a strong relationship,” she said.

During the general membership drive in October, she plans to thank the nearly 200 Legion members and ask them to rejoin and bring a friend.

“There aren’t many from the Desert Storm era or global war on terrorism era,” Medeiros said. “There are benefits to being in the Legion besides the camaraderie and friendships.”

Members can be as active or inactive as they want as well, but their membership helps fund different causes.

The Pequot Lakes American Legion donates more than $75,000 a year. It sponsors scholarships, local Boy Scout troops, Boys State, support to local families, the food shelf and numerous other organizations.

“It’s all about community service,” Medeiros said.

Dick Rostad has been an American Legion member for 48 years, including 40 in Pequot Lakes, where he served twice as adjutant.

“Being a member and visiting with other veterans - that’s what it’s about,” he said.

“People like Dick are why we’re still going today,” Medeiros said.

Medeiros spent 21 years on active duty with the U.S. Air Force, from 1983-2005, followed by 14 years as a civilian in intelligence operations with the Air Force at Fort Liberty, formerly Fort Bragg, in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

She retired as an E-8 senior master sergeant.

I feel blessed that the community has opened its arms and accepted us. Beth Medeiros

When she first joined, she was a supply technician. Three years later she cross-trained and became a command post controller until she retired.

Most of her service was in the United States, but Medeiros was in Turkey during Desert Storm. That’s where she met her husband, who also was in the Air Force for 20 years.

She doesn’t come from a military family, with only her dad having served in World War II.

Medeiros grew up in North Dakota and spent summers on Otter Tail County lakes in Minnesota, where her three siblings now live.

“We decided that we didn’t want to live in North Carolina,” she said. “We basically set a perimeter on how far I wanted to be from my siblings.”

She and her husband settled on Pequot Lakes. It took three years for them to find the right house, but they finally moved here in 2021.

“I feel blessed that the community has opened its arms and accepted us,” Medeiros said, noting she missed the smalltown living she grew up with.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.