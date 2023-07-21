6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Pequot Lakes All Class Reunion will highlight class of '73

Reunion events slated Aug. 6-7

all class reunion.jpg
The Aug. 6, 2023, Pequot Lakes All Class Reunion will highlight the class of 1973.
Contributed / Pequot Lakes All Class Reunion
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
July 21, 2023 at 2:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — The 49th annual Pequot Lakes All Class Reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 6, in the school cafeteria. 

Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a time for socializing and a brief business meeting followed by a potluck lunch. Those attending are asked to bring salads, hot dishes and desserts to share. 

Beverages, meat, cheese, buns, plates and utensils will be provided. 

The class of 1973 will be honored. 

Members of the class of ’73 who have not been contacted are asked to contact Betty Wallin Simenstad on the Pequot All Class Reunion Facebook page or by private messaging her.

All former students, faculty and staff are welcome to attend. Individual classes may hold reunions Saturday, Aug. 5, and a street dance in Pequot Lakes with Wyld Ryce featuring John Palmer and Vicki Tweed Palmer is scheduled.

Organizers request help spreading this information to any Pequot Lakes alumni.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
