Pequot Lakes All Class Reunion will highlight class of '73

PEQUOT LAKES — The 49th annual Pequot Lakes All Class Reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 6, in the school cafeteria.

Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a time for socializing and a brief business meeting followed by a potluck lunch. Those attending are asked to bring salads, hot dishes and desserts to share.

Beverages, meat, cheese, buns, plates and utensils will be provided.

The class of 1973 will be honored.

Members of the class of ’73 who have not been contacted are asked to contact Betty Wallin Simenstad on the Pequot All Class Reunion Facebook page or by private messaging her.

All former students, faculty and staff are welcome to attend. Individual classes may hold reunions Saturday, Aug. 5, and a street dance in Pequot Lakes with Wyld Ryce featuring John Palmer and Vicki Tweed Palmer is scheduled.

Organizers request help spreading this information to any Pequot Lakes alumni.