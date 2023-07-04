Pelican Lakes Association meeting set July 8 in Breezy Point

BREEZY POINT — The Pelican Lakes Association of Crow Wing County will host its annual membership meeting and program from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Breezy Point City Hall.

Guest speaker will be Chris Pence, Crow Wing County land services manager, addressing topics of interest including shoreland alteration permit requirements, comprehensive watershed planning, and the county comprehensive plan update.

Residents may come to the event to participate or view updates at www.pelicanlakesassociation.org.

The book “Life on the Lakes-A History of the Pelican Lakes in Crow Wing County” will be available for purchase prior to the meeting and again prior to 11 a.m.