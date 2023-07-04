Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pelican Lakes Association meeting set July 8 in Breezy Point

Shoreland alteration, watershed planning and more will be discussed

PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

BREEZY POINT — The Pelican Lakes Association of Crow Wing County will host its annual membership meeting and program from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Breezy Point City Hall.

Guest speaker will be Chris Pence, Crow Wing County land services manager, addressing topics of interest including shoreland alteration permit requirements, comprehensive watershed planning, and the county comprehensive plan update.

Residents may come to the event to participate or view updates at www.pelicanlakesassociation.org.

The book “Life on the Lakes-A History of the Pelican Lakes in Crow Wing County” will be available for purchase prior to the meeting and again prior to 11 a.m.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
