Pelican Lake Conservation Club to hold pancake breakfast for Lakes Area Food Shelf
Food shelf volunteers will be helping serve and available to answer questions about their organization.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BREEZY POINT — The Pelican Lake Conservation Club will host a pancake breakfast to support Lakes Area Food Shelf Saturday, Jan. 7 from 7:30 to 11 a.m.
The breakfast will be at the Conservation Club, located at 8922 Thrane Drive in Breezy Point. Tickets are $7 per person at the door.
LAFS volunteers will be on hand to help with the breakfast and answer questions about the food shelf.=
Take a look at upcoming winter events both inside and outside
Exclusive
'Like' and follow the Pine River Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and find us online at www.pinerivermn.com
Community education has space available for birthday parties
Renee Vaughan, Bruce “Ole” Danielson and Chad Filley will perform in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
These four-hour courses are refreshers to maintain the insurance discount earned through participation in an eight-hour course
Entries may be completed and submitted by Jan. 15
Take a look at upcoming theater performances, music events and more
The Run for the Lakes is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 28-29
Lori Hannahs’ new two-bedroom home in Pequot Lakes was built with funds raised by the 2021 and 2022 performances of Dancing with the Lakes Area Stars.
BRAINERD - The following area students are among the 247 2022 fall semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M State), with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
Shari Monahan, Hopkins Health and Wellness - Lakes Area Clinic office manager, received the 2023 Pequot Lakes Employee of the Year award from the Chamber of Commerce.
Groomed local trails still recovering from mid-December storms.