Pelican Lake Conservation Club to hold pancake breakfast for Lakes Area Food Shelf

BREEZY POINT — The Pelican Lake Conservation Club will host a pancake breakfast to support Lakes Area Food Shelf Saturday, Jan. 7 from 7:30 to 11 a.m.

The breakfast will be at the Conservation Club, located at 8922 Thrane Drive in Breezy Point. Tickets are $7 per person at the door.

LAFS volunteers will be on hand to help with the breakfast and answer questions about the food shelf.=