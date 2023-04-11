99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Paul Bunyan Trail resurfacing may begin in Backus

Department of Natural Resources rep presents council with preliminary plans

Backus-Water-Tower.jpg
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 6:57 AM

BACKUS — The Backus City Council learned of a plan to resurface the Paul Bunyan Trail from Pine River to Hackensack.

Dave Schotzko, Department of Natural Resources Parks and Trails Division area supervisor in Bemidji, brought preliminary plans to the Monday, April 3, regular council meeting. Plans include proposed crosswalk paint and new texture near intersections to alert cyclists of upcoming intersections.

Read more Backus City Council news

Schotzko said the initial plan was to resurface and repair the trail from Backus to Hackensack, but additional funding appeared possible, prompting plans to expand the project from Pine River to Hackensack.

However, because funding for the Backus to Hackensack work cannot be used for the Backus to Pine River work or vice versa due to regulation, construction will radiate out from Backus.

Schotzko did not give a timeline, but he did ask the council to look over the plans and give any feedback.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council and Schotzko appeared to agree that crosswalk paint at intersections could lead cyclists to think they can cross intersections without obeying stop signs. It is possible the crosswalk paint may be left off the final plans.

In other business Monday, the council:

  • Approved a partial payment, three-quarters of a $52,000 quote, for a project to install fencing at the north end of the airport. Most of the funds are reimbursable through an aviation grant; however, the council hesitated to pay the full amount until work can start.
  • Approved a letter to Scott Wilson, Cass County Housing and Redevelopment Authority director, requesting that playground equipment be removed from city property near the apartments either by the HRA or by the city staff at a cost.

The council has been planning a fence around the overlapping property. The council is also concerned about liability relating to the playground equipment.

  • Approved a grant agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation for reseeding at the airport with $37,468 paid by the grant and $1,972 paid by the city.
  • Learned Tylor Risk has been served a summons and complaint relating to a dispute over trees on Risk's property growing into the approach of the municipal airport. The city attorney is now filing a motion for summary judgment by the court.
  • Agree to apply for a Sourcewell Community Impact Grant to pay for mowing equipment.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
What To Read Next
faith in action.jpg
Local
An Evening in Tuscany fundraiser set April 25 in Hackensack
April 11, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County sets summer landfill hours
April 10, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pageant-crown-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Four to seek Miss Pequot Lakes crown April 14
April 10, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
4228986+0402_pl-patriot-perspective.jpg
Columns
Patriot Perspective: April is testing season in Minnesota schools
April 10, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis Raske
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Theater, essential oils and tie dying classes set in Pequot Lakes
April 10, 2023 04:57 AM
040723-last-windrow-rural-free-delivery.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: He delivered more than just the mail to our rural farm
April 08, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
022622-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: April 8, 2023
April 08, 2023 05:57 AM