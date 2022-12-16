Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway shares its Christmas poem

"No Ox Can Fly" has been shared for many years

Graphic for No Ox Can Fly 12.07.jpg
No Ox Can Fly
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 16, 2022 03:01 PM
Following is the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association's longstanding Christmas poem, which author Lynn Scharenbroich called "such a fun read for the holidays here in Paul Bunyan’s Playground!"

"No Ox Can Fly"

Paul and his sawyers, all burly and plaid,
Had just sipped the last of the coffee they had
When back of the cook shack a noise to beat all,
shook the hats off their heads and pinned some to the wall
"My stars and garters!" bellered Frenchy LeBoop,
The only theatrical one of the group.

In a din reminiscent of Saturday dances,
chairs flew and men ran, grabbing Swede saws and axes.
With a wave of a burly plaid muscle clad arm,
Ol' Paul led the loggers, unfearful of harm,
Straight away to the cook shack, still loud as all get-out,
And rounding the corner smack into a wet snout.

"Babe!!"shouted Paul, as alarmed as the ox,
"Land sakes and tarnation, you're tied to a BOX!"
Babe set to moaning and Paul set to yelling,
the loggers went slipping and sliding and felling
Sourdough Sam, still held tight to his yeast cakes,
Believing this sound was the worst that a beast makes

When just to the side of where he stood himself,
shaking Sourdough Sam got a glimpse of an...elf?
Frenchy LeBoop was filming the sight,
but Sam caught his eye and glanced to the right
"My stars and garters!" blustered Frenchy again,
Then theatrically called, "It's an elf," to the men.

O'er the howl of Babe's moaning, Ol' Paul heard the news,
and that was the best of the best of the clues.
Paul Bunyan now knew that the mess he'd been sent,
was a Santa Claus Blue Ox hijacking attempt.
What he thought was a box at the start of the fray,
Was in fact a disguise for a red Christmas sleigh

The small elf was trying to hook up the ox
to the sleigh that Paul Bunyan had thought was a box!
"Away from that Blue Ox! Unrope him, you elf!
As a Santa you should be ashamed of yourself!"
Paul Bunyan went on in a blaze of oration,
Which of course, was his style since the dawn of creation.

And when it all ended, the camp had grown quiet.
The loggers and sawyers, no longer defiant.
Then all was set right when a young cookshack hand
walked right up to Santa
and bowed deep and grand,

"Babe pulling your sleigh like a streak through the sky...
Well, nobody'd like to see that more than I,
But, sorry, dear Santa, ain't no ox can fly!"

- Poem written by Lynn Scharenbroich.

