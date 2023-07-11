Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Patriot Running Club for grades 2-7 offered in Pequot Lakes

Camp is July 17-20, 2023, with a track and field meet on the final day

Pequot Lakes Community Education logo
Today at 3:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers a Patriot Running Club for boys and girls entering grades 2-7 in the 2023-2024 school year.

This running camp will take place from 5-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, July 17-19, and from 5 p.m. until around 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Pequot Lakes High School track.

Cost is $80. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Varsity athletes and coaches, including Coach Autumn Thull, will head this cross country and track running camp.

Runners of all abilities are encouraged to participate as running games, stretching techniques, running form, team building, field events and workouts will be segmented into a variety of experience levels.

There will be a track and field meet on the final day, which will include awards and treats.

