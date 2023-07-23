Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sunday, July 23

Patriot fall meeting set for Aug. 7

The meeting is for all students grades 6-12 planning to participate in a fall activity

Pequot Lakes School Banner.jpg
Pequot Lakes School
Echo Journal file photo
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes High School will host its fall activities meeting on Monday, Aug. 7.

The meeting is for all students grades 6-12 planning to participate in a fall activity and at least one parent or guardian.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in the Patriot Athletic Center, with breakout sessions by activities to follow.

