99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Passenger suffers life-threatening injuries in Nisswa crash with semi

May 26 crash scene reported by county deputy

2848439+car.crash.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

NISSWA — A Crow Wing County deputy came upon a semi truck on its side just before 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, at the intersection of Highway 371 and Hazelwood Drive in Nisswa.

An 87-year-old Nisswa man was a passenger in a second vehicle who suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital. The driver of that vehicle, a 76-year-old Nisswa woman, suffered nonlife threatening injuries and was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd.

Read more local area news

The driver of the semi truck, a 35-year-old man, was uninjured.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the semi was traveling north on Highway 371 into Nisswa. The Nisswa residents were traveling south in the same area in a Toyota and turned to go east on North Star Lane when their vehicle was struck by the semi and rolled.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The Breezy Point and Nisswa police departments and local emergency responders were on scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The condition of the injured passenger was not known. The road was dry. All involved are reported to have been wearing seat belts. No alcohol was involved.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Community
Nisswa Garden Club plant sale is June 10
June 08, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
IMG_8952 1.JPG
Community
'Bubble Wrap Girl' author coming to Nisswa
June 07, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Bear.jpg
Community
Our 'wild' neighbors - Bears, birds, baby deer abound this time of year
June 07, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
IMG_8952 1.JPG
Community
'Bubble Wrap Girl' author coming to Nisswa
June 07, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
june-2023-calendar-metro.jpg
Community
Calendar: June 2023 events listed
June 06, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Weekend Volunteers3. Jim Brandt.jpg
Local
Whitefish's Big Island may see big changes
May 24, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal