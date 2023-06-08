Passenger suffers life-threatening injuries in Nisswa crash with semi

NISSWA — A Crow Wing County deputy came upon a semi truck on its side just before 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, at the intersection of Highway 371 and Hazelwood Drive in Nisswa.

An 87-year-old Nisswa man was a passenger in a second vehicle who suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital. The driver of that vehicle, a 76-year-old Nisswa woman, suffered nonlife threatening injuries and was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd.

The driver of the semi truck, a 35-year-old man, was uninjured.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the semi was traveling north on Highway 371 into Nisswa. The Nisswa residents were traveling south in the same area in a Toyota and turned to go east on North Star Lane when their vehicle was struck by the semi and rolled.

The Breezy Point and Nisswa police departments and local emergency responders were on scene.

The condition of the injured passenger was not known. The road was dry. All involved are reported to have been wearing seat belts. No alcohol was involved.