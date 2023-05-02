99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Parkinson's support group to meet May 4

Physical symptoms will be the topic of discussion

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

BAXTER — The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meeting will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Drive, Baxter.

There will be a group discussion on the physical symptoms of Parkinson’s.

For more information, call 218-829-4017. Care partners are welcome to attend.

