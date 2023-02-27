99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Monday, February 27

Local

Parkinson's support group to meet March 2 in Baxter

Event is at Lord of Life Church

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 27, 2023 03:57 AM

BAXTER — The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson's Disease Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Drive, Baxter.

The group will view and discuss a video about Lewy body dementia. Care partners are also welcome to attend.

For more information, call 218-829-4017.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
