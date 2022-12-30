Parkinson's support group to meet Jan. 5 in Baxter
The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson's Support Group will meet at Lord of Life Church
BAXTER — The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson's Disease Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at Lord of Life Church in Baxter.
There will be a presentation by a local medical supply company regarding adaptive equipment for daily living.
Care partners are welcome to attend. For more information, call 218-829-4017.
