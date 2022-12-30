99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Parkinson's support group to meet Jan. 5 in Baxter

The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson's Support Group will meet at Lord of Life Church

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 30, 2022 04:01 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

BAXTER — The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson's Disease Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at Lord of Life Church in Baxter.

There will be a presentation by a local medical supply company regarding adaptive equipment for daily living.

Care partners are welcome to attend. For more information, call 218-829-4017.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
