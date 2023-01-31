Parkinson's support group to meet Feb. 2
Inhaled treatment will be topic of discussion
BAXTER — The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson's Disease Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Lord of Life Church at 6190 Fairview Drive, Baxter.
The meeting will include a presentation about an inhaled form of medication by a pharmaceutical company.
Care partners are welcome to attend.
For more information, call 218-829-4017.
