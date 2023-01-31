6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News | Local
Parkinson's support group to meet Feb. 2

Inhaled treatment will be topic of discussion

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 31, 2023 04:57 AM
BAXTER — The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson's Disease Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Lord of Life Church at 6190 Fairview Drive, Baxter.

The meeting will include a presentation about an inhaled form of medication by a pharmaceutical company.

021421_pageant-crown-red-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Miss Pequot Lakes candidates sought to compete for $7K in scholarships
Deadline to sign up is March 6
January 30, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes School.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes School Board denies support staff grievance
Local 284 represents the school district’s support staff, including office workers, custodians, food service workers and paraprofessionals
January 30, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Making the Grade: Jan. 25, 2023
Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics
January 30, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Steve norman 3.jpg
Local
Lake Country Faces: Heart attack prompts Pine River Carpet owner to retire after 46 years
Norman's family got him into the business, and now helped get him out as well
January 30, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Windchill advisory Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, into Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.png
Local
Beware at the bus stop - Dangerous windchills forecast for Crow Wing and Cass counties
Windchill advisory is in effect until noon Monday, Jan. 30, for much of the state
January 29, 2023 08:56 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Care partners are welcome to attend.

For more information, call 218-829-4017.

