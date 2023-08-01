Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Parkinson's group to view Michael J. Fox film

Meeting is Aug. 3 at Lord of Life Church in Baxter

Today at 4:57 AM

BAXTER — The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meeting will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Lord of Life Church in Baxter.

The group will watch a 90-minute Michael J. Fox movie. Care partners are welcome to attend.

For more information, call 218-829-4017.

