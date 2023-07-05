Parkinson's Disease Support Group to meet July 13 in Baxter
Attendees are encouraged to bring a side or dessert for a potluck and book exchange
BAXTER — Because of the July 4 holiday, the Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson's Disease Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. July 13 at Lord of Life Church in Baxter.
There will be a potluck and book exchange. Sandwiches will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share.
RSVP to 218-829-4017. Care partners are welcome to attend.
