Parkinson's Disease Support Group to meet July 13 in Baxter

BAXTER — Because of the July 4 holiday, the Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson's Disease Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. July 13 at Lord of Life Church in Baxter.

There will be a potluck and book exchange. Sandwiches will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share.

RSVP to 218-829-4017. Care partners are welcome to attend.