Parkinson's disease support group meeting set Dec. 1 in Baxter

BAXTER — The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meeting will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Drive, Baxter.

There will be a potluck and book exchange. Sub sandwiches will be provided. Those who attend are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share.

Reservations made be made calling 218-829-4017. Care partners are welcome to attend.