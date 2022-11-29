Parkinson's disease support group meeting set Dec. 1 in Baxter
Group meets at Lord of Life Church
BAXTER — The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meeting will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Drive, Baxter.
There will be a potluck and book exchange. Sub sandwiches will be provided. Those who attend are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share.
Reservations made be made calling 218-829-4017. Care partners are welcome to attend.
