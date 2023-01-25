STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Painting, Valentine's Day cards and knitting classes offered through Pequot Lakes Community Education

Classes start Jan. 26

pequot-community-education-horizon.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
January 25, 2023 03:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

  • Hat Knitting for Super Beginners (ages 9 and up): 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, in Pequot Lakes High School Room K114. Fee: $50.

Instructor Heidi Knudsen will guide student learning to knit two winter hats on a loom. This class is suited to those with no knitting experience.

Supplies will consist of four different sized knitting looms, a knitting hook, yarn, two faux fur pom poms and pom pom makers.

Parents and children may attend together and share a project or register individually and both make a hat.

  • 3D Cards for Valentine's Day (grades 3-8): 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Pequot Lakes High School Room 128. Fee: $15.

Instructor Nancy Ryan will guide students in creating their own 3D Valentine's Day cards. Several pop-up techniques will be used. All supplies are included.

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Create Your Spirit Animal Painting (ages 15 and up): 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in Pequot Lakes High School Room D128. Fee: $43.

Instructor Tracy Miller will guide students in using a visual haiku to guide in the creation of personal spirit animal paintings.

Related Topics: PEQUOT LAKESPEQUOT LAKES COMMUNITY EDUCATIONEDUCATIONEVENTS
What To Read Next
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Iowa State University announces local students on fall 2022 dean’s list
These students recognized for achievements
January 24, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
JoAnn Weaver's home garden.jpg
Local
Nisswa Garden Club event set Jan. 26
JoAnn Weaver's free program will be on color in the garden
January 24, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pine-River-water-tower.jpg
Local
Pine River City Council prepares for new year with appointments
Barclay Township will pay more for contract for police services
January 24, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
‘Hibernation Celebration’ set Feb. 9 at Pequot Lakes Early Childhood Family Center
Those interested should RSVP by Monday, Feb 6
January 24, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal