Painting, Valentine's Day cards and knitting classes offered through Pequot Lakes Community Education

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Hat Knitting for Super Beginners (ages 9 and up): 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, in Pequot Lakes High School Room K114. Fee: $50.

Instructor Heidi Knudsen will guide student learning to knit two winter hats on a loom. This class is suited to those with no knitting experience.

Supplies will consist of four different sized knitting looms, a knitting hook, yarn, two faux fur pom poms and pom pom makers.

Parents and children may attend together and share a project or register individually and both make a hat.

3D Cards for Valentine's Day (grades 3-8): 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Pequot Lakes High School Room 128. Fee: $15.

Instructor Nancy Ryan will guide students in creating their own 3D Valentine's Day cards. Several pop-up techniques will be used. All supplies are included.

Create Your Spirit Animal Painting (ages 15 and up): 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in Pequot Lakes High School Room D128. Fee: $43.

Instructor Tracy Miller will guide students in using a visual haiku to guide in the creation of personal spirit animal paintings.