Over 400 cross the line at Grandpa's Run for the Walleye in Crosslake
Event is a kickoff to Fourth of July weekend
CROSSLAKE — The 2023 Grandpa's Run for the Walleye attracted just over 400 runners at the July 1 annual event.
First across the finish line for this year's 10K race was Dan Froeschle with a time of 32:48. The first female racer to finish was Courtney Minger with a time of 44:42.
The first male 5K racer was Sam Hoghaug, of Colorado, with a time of 17:40. The first-place female 5K racer was Valerie Beeck with a time of 19:21.
At age 14, Beeck set a record for the event with a time of 19:25 in 2022.
The results of both races are available online at https://www.mtecresults.com/race/leaderboard/15483/2023_Grandpa%2527s_Run_for_the_Walleye-5K.
There were 367 5K racers, 167 men and 200 women. The 10K had 38 racers with 17 men and 21 women.
