Over 400 cross the line at Grandpa's Run for the Walleye in Crosslake

CROSSLAKE — The 2023 Grandpa's Run for the Walleye attracted just over 400 runners at the July 1 annual event.

First across the finish line for this year's 10K race was Dan Froeschle with a time of 32:48. The first female racer to finish was Courtney Minger with a time of 44:42.

David Berger, 60, of Maple Grove, celebrates crossing the finish line at the Saturday, July 1, 2023, Grandpa's Run for the Walleye in Crosslake. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

The first male 5K racer was Sam Hoghaug, of Colorado, with a time of 17:40. The first-place female 5K racer was Valerie Beeck with a time of 19:21.

At age 14, Beeck set a record for the event with a time of 19:25 in 2022.

The results of both races are available online at https://www.mtecresults.com/race/leaderboard/15483/2023_Grandpa%2527s_Run_for_the_Walleye-5K.

There were 367 5K racers, 167 men and 200 women. The 10K had 38 racers with 17 men and 21 women.

Calvin and Alyson Mehrhoff celebrate finishing the July 1, 2023 Grandpa's Run for the Walleye in Crosslake. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Between the 10K and the 5K, there were over 400 runners at the July 1, 2023, Grandpa's Run for the Walleye in Crosslake. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

