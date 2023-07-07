Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Over 400 cross the line at Grandpa's Run for the Walleye in Crosslake

Event is a kickoff to Fourth of July weekend

Sam Hoghaug, of Colorado, was the first 5K racer to cross the finish line at the Saturday, July 1, 2023, Grandpa's Run for the Walleye in Crosslake with a time of 17:40.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — The 2023 Grandpa's Run for the Walleye attracted just over 400 runners at the July 1 annual event.

First across the finish line for this year's 10K race was Dan Froeschle with a time of 32:48. The first female racer to finish was Courtney Minger with a time of 44:42.

David Berger, 60, of Maple Grove, celebrates crossing the finish line at the Saturday, July 1, 2023, Grandpa's Run for the Walleye in Crosslake.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

The first male 5K racer was Sam Hoghaug, of Colorado, with a time of 17:40. The first-place female 5K racer was Valerie Beeck with a time of 19:21.

At age 14, Beeck set a record for the event with a time of 19:25 in 2022.

Local
14 year old sets record in Crosslake's Run for the Walleye 5K
Annual event supports fish habitat on the Whitefish Chain of Lakes
By  Travis G. Grimler

The results of both races are available online at https://www.mtecresults.com/race/leaderboard/15483/2023_Grandpa%2527s_Run_for_the_Walleye-5K.

Community
klick! Photo Gallery: Grandpa's Run for the Walleye 2023
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
By  Travis G. Grimler

There were 367 5K racers, 167 men and 200 women. The 10K had 38 racers with 17 men and 21 women.

Calvin and Alyson Mehrhoff celebrate finishing the July 1, 2023 Grandpa's Run for the Walleye in Crosslake.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
Between the 10K and the 5K, there were over 400 runners at the July 1, 2023, Grandpa's Run for the Walleye in Crosslake.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.

Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
