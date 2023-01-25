Over 325 sleds are part of Antique Snowmobile Rendezvous in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — The 29th annual Antique Snowmobile Rendezvous in Pequot Lakes, which organizer Dave Guenther recalls is often on the coldest day of the year, experienced beautiful weather Jan. 20-21 with plenty of snow.

Guenther reported a record participation of 140 sleds that showed up for the trail ride at noon Friday, Jan. 20, from Pequot Lakes to the Nisswa American Legion and Pickle Factory before returning to a campfire cookout north of Pequot Lakes.

A record number of sleds were part of the Saturday, Jan. 21, Antique Snowmobile Show. The 327 sleds at the show beat the past record by nearly 100 sleds, including 55 red, white and blue Polaris Colt and Mustang sleds on display.

A record number of the featured sled - the Polaris Colt and Mustang - were on display with 55 red, white and blue machines lined up in Trailside Park in Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Sleds took off during the 1 p.m. ride to Pine River, and demonstration races took place at Trailside Park.

Roger Skime, Arctic Cat engineer, served as a guest speaker during the banquet and awards ceremony at the Pequot Lakes American Legion, which once again hosted a record number of attendees. The event also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Pequot Brush Pilots.

"The fun part here was seeing the younger kids participate — they are our future — and the smiles on everyone's faces riding on the trail rides, looking at the old machines and just having a great time," Guenther said in an email.

A dog rode in style behind this old sled Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Antique Snowmobile Rendezvous in Pequot Lakes. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Wouldn't this be a fun antique sled to follow on a trail. It was one of a record number of antique snowmobiles on display Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Trailside Park in Pequot Lakes. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Antique snowmobiles of many makes and models lined the Paul Bunyan Trail and Trailside Park in Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

