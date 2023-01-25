Over 325 sleds are part of Antique Snowmobile Rendezvous in Pequot Lakes
Record is set during 29th annual event
PEQUOT LAKES — The 29th annual Antique Snowmobile Rendezvous in Pequot Lakes, which organizer Dave Guenther recalls is often on the coldest day of the year, experienced beautiful weather Jan. 20-21 with plenty of snow.
Guenther reported a record participation of 140 sleds that showed up for the trail ride at noon Friday, Jan. 20, from Pequot Lakes to the Nisswa American Legion and Pickle Factory before returning to a campfire cookout north of Pequot Lakes.
A record number of sleds were part of the Saturday, Jan. 21, Antique Snowmobile Show. The 327 sleds at the show beat the past record by nearly 100 sleds, including 55 red, white and blue Polaris Colt and Mustang sleds on display.
Sleds took off during the 1 p.m. ride to Pine River, and demonstration races took place at Trailside Park.
Roger Skime, Arctic Cat engineer, served as a guest speaker during the banquet and awards ceremony at the Pequot Lakes American Legion, which once again hosted a record number of attendees. The event also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Pequot Brush Pilots.
"The fun part here was seeing the younger kids participate — they are our future — and the smiles on everyone's faces riding on the trail rides, looking at the old machines and just having a great time," Guenther said in an email.
Awards included:
- Antique Original: 1966 AMF Ski Daddler Power Wagon, Gary Lindstom, Pine City.
- Antique Restored: 1962 Polaris Air Sled, Greg Smedsrud, Fergus Falls.
- Vintage Original: 1972 Polaris Colt, Craig Swenson, Nisswa.
- Vintage Restored: Arctic Cat Boss Kitten, Emma Johnson, Belle Plaine.
- Mayor's Choice: 1963 Polaris K 95 D Pacer, Dave and Barb Guenther, Pequot Lakes.
- Pequot Brush Pilots Club Choice: Polaris founder Allen Hetteen's 1967 Polaris Mustang, Bruce Monsrud, Roseau.
- Oldest Operational Machine Restored: 1957 Polaris Sno Traveler, Eric Pederson, Roseau.
- Rat Sled: 1964 Polaris K 80 D, Brian Kramer, Brainerd.
- Orphan Sled (not in production any more): 1971 Roloflex Wild One, Henry Clausen, Crosslake.
- Best Cutter: 1968 Larco Scorpion, Matt Mattich, Brainerd.
- Bumpy Trail Award: Harvey (Mr. Wilson) Denzin, Buffalo.
- Best costume: Jeff Nielson, Polaris suit , River Falls, Wisconsin.
- Farthest drive: Jim Habeck, Belle Fourche, South Dakota, at 633 miles.
- Youngest driver: Rhett Lovas, 5, 1965 Polaris LIL Andy, Stillwater.
- Oldest driver: Harvey Denzin, 80, Buffalo.
- Les Pinz Award: 1968 Eaton Sno Trac (manufactured by Polaris for Eaton Stores in Canada), Aaron Fisher, River Falls.
- Peers' Choice: Boss Kitten, Emma Johnson, Belle Plaine.
- Feature Sled: Polaris Mustang, Bill Theleman, LeSueur.
- Feature Sled: Polaris Colt, Steve McLean, Forman, North Dakota.