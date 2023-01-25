STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Over 325 sleds are part of Antique Snowmobile Rendezvous in Pequot Lakes

Record is set during 29th annual event

Pequot Antique Snowmobiles_4891.JPG
Three antique snowmobiles race Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, on a course in Trailside Park in Pequot Lakes, including one driven by a youngster in the lead.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 25, 2023 07:01 AM
PEQUOT LAKES — The 29th annual Antique Snowmobile Rendezvous in Pequot Lakes, which organizer Dave Guenther recalls is often on the coldest day of the year, experienced beautiful weather Jan. 20-21 with plenty of snow.

IMG_4901.JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: Pequot Lakes Antique Snowmobile Rendezvous 2023
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
January 23, 2023 04:20 PM

Guenther reported a record participation of 140 sleds that showed up for the trail ride at noon Friday, Jan. 20, from Pequot Lakes to the Nisswa American Legion and Pickle Factory before returning to a campfire cookout north of Pequot Lakes.

The fun part here was seeing the younger kids participate — they are our future — and the smiles on everyone's faces riding on the trail rides, looking at the old machines and just having a great time.
Dave Guenther

A record number of sleds were part of the Saturday, Jan. 21, Antique Snowmobile Show. The 327 sleds at the show beat the past record by nearly 100 sleds, including 55 red, white and blue Polaris Colt and Mustang sleds on display.

Pequot Antique Snowmobiles_4868.JPG
A record number of the featured sled - the Polaris Colt and Mustang - were on display with 55 red, white and blue machines lined up in Trailside Park in Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Sleds took off during the 1 p.m. ride to Pine River, and demonstration races took place at Trailside Park.

Roger Skime, Arctic Cat engineer, served as a guest speaker during the banquet and awards ceremony at the Pequot Lakes American Legion, which once again hosted a record number of attendees. The event also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Pequot Brush Pilots.

"The fun part here was seeing the younger kids participate — they are our future — and the smiles on everyone's faces riding on the trail rides, looking at the old machines and just having a great time," Guenther said in an email.

Pequot Antique Snowmobiles_4842.JPG
A dog rode in style behind this old sled Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Antique Snowmobile Rendezvous in Pequot Lakes.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pequot Antique Snowmobiles_4860.JPG
Wouldn't this be a fun antique sled to follow on a trail. It was one of a record number of antique snowmobiles on display Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Trailside Park in Pequot Lakes.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
IMG_4901.JPG
Antique snowmobiles of many makes and models lined the Paul Bunyan Trail and Trailside Park in Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Awards included:

  • Antique Original: 1966 AMF Ski Daddler Power Wagon, Gary Lindstom, Pine City.
  • Antique Restored: 1962 Polaris Air Sled, Greg Smedsrud, Fergus Falls.
  • Vintage Original: 1972 Polaris Colt, Craig Swenson, Nisswa.
  • Vintage Restored: Arctic Cat Boss Kitten, Emma Johnson, Belle Plaine.
  • Mayor's Choice: 1963 Polaris K 95 D Pacer, Dave and Barb Guenther, Pequot Lakes.
  • Pequot Brush Pilots Club Choice: Polaris founder Allen Hetteen's 1967 Polaris Mustang, Bruce Monsrud, Roseau.
  • Oldest Operational Machine Restored: 1957 Polaris Sno Traveler, Eric Pederson, Roseau.
  • Rat Sled: 1964 Polaris K 80 D, Brian Kramer, Brainerd.
  • Orphan Sled (not in production any more): 1971 Roloflex Wild One, Henry Clausen, Crosslake.
  • Best Cutter: 1968 Larco Scorpion, Matt Mattich, Brainerd.
  • Bumpy Trail Award: Harvey (Mr. Wilson) Denzin, Buffalo.
  • Best costume: Jeff Nielson, Polaris suit , River Falls, Wisconsin.
  • Farthest drive: Jim Habeck, Belle Fourche, South Dakota, at 633 miles.
  • Youngest driver: Rhett Lovas, 5, 1965 Polaris LIL Andy, Stillwater.
  • Oldest driver: Harvey Denzin, 80, Buffalo.
  • Les Pinz Award: 1968 Eaton Sno Trac (manufactured by Polaris for Eaton Stores in Canada), Aaron Fisher, River Falls.
  • Peers' Choice: Boss Kitten, Emma Johnson, Belle Plaine.
  • Feature Sled: Polaris Mustang, Bill Theleman, LeSueur.
  • Feature Sled: Polaris Colt, Steve McLean, Forman, North Dakota.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
