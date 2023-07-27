Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Local

Over 140 tracts of land up for auction in Crow Wing County

Properties include those in Breezy Point, the Whitefish Chain and other communities

By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County will hold a public land sale auction at 10 a.m. Friday, July 28, in the Land Services Building at 322 Laurel St. in Brainerd.

Over 140 tracts will be offered for sale at public auction; many have had the starting bid price reduced by 25%. Properties are located throughout Crow Wing County, with lots in Breezy Point, the Whitefish Chain area and Mille Lacs Lake area.

Multiple waterfront properties will be offered along with 25 properties that are 20 acres or greater.

Properties offered for sale can be searched through an interactive map application available through the following link: https://taxforfeit.crowwing.us/ . This application provides detailed information about location, size and starting bid price for all 200+ tracts to be offered at auction.

Interested buyers may also contact Land Services staff at 218-824-1010 or landservices@crowwing.us for more information.

“Whether people are interested in sites for building, seasonal use or recreation, there are a variety of tracts available for purchase throughout Crow Wing County,” Jessica Shea, Land Services operations manager, said in a news release.

Additionally, properties offered at auction in prior years that remain unsold are available for direct purchase any time over the counter. Information on how to purchase these properties is available by contacting the Land Services Department or by searching “land sale” on the county webpage.

These properties are also viewable through the interactive map.

Crow Wing County Land Services manages 105,000 acres of forest land for timber production and diverse recreational opportunities for multiple users. The sale of timber at public auctions funds the county’s management of these lands, while providing revenues to local communities.

County forest lands are managed to strict environmental standards established by both the Sustainable Forestry Initiative and the Minnesota Forest Resources Council.

