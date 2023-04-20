99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Open house for CRs 3 and 66 project designs set in Crosslake

Improvement project planned in 2024; feedback sought at April 27 event

Crosslake City Council County Roads 3 and 66 improvement ideas.png
This map shows the County Roads 3 and 66 intersection and project corridor for improvements planned in 2024.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — An open house to review the proposed design of the County Roads 3 and 66 intersection in Crosslake will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Crosslake City Hall.

Crow Wing County, in partnership with the city of Crosslake, will host the open house. There will be no formal presentation; people can arrive at any time.

Those who attend will be able to review and provide feedback on the proposed intersection design and pedestrian improvement options. Construction is planned for 2024, and a roundabout is the current recommendation for the intersection at the chamber building and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recreation Area.

Materials will be available on the project website at CrosslakeImprovements.com on Thursday, April 20. People who plan to attend the open house are asked to review the materials before then.

For more information and to sign up to receive project updates, visit CrosslakeImprovements.com.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
