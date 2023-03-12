6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

NPR's Kevin Kling to tour Kitchigami Regional Library system

Kling leads a popular commentary series called "All things Considered"

Kevin Kling.jpg
Kevin Kling will tour Kitchigami libraries in the Brainerd lakes area in March 2023.
Contributed / Kitchigami Regional Library System
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 12, 2023 03:57 PM

The Kitchigami Regional Library System will host Kevin Kling for a tour of northcentral Minnesota communities — including Pine River — March 27-31:

  • Noon Monday, March 27, Brainerd Public Library.
  • 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 27: Pine River-Backus High School.
  • 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28: Walker American Legion.
  • 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29: Bemidji Public Library.
  • 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30: Park Rapids Armory Arts and Events Center
  • 4 p.m. Friday, March 31: Wadena-Deer Creek High School Robertson Theater.

Best known for his popular commentaries on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered” and his storytelling stage shows, Kling delivers hilarious, often tender stories that have delighted audiences around the country.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Kling’s autobiographical tales are as enchanting as they are true to life: hopping freight trains, getting hit by lightning, performing his banned play in Czechoslovakia, growing up in Minnesota and eating things before knowing what they are.

Kling has been awarded numerous arts grants and fellowships. The National Endowment for the Arts, The McKnight Foundation, The Minnesota State Arts Board, The Bush Foundation, The Jerome Foundation and others have recognized Kling’s artistry.

In 2014, then-Minneapolis Mayor RT Rybak named Kling “Minneapolis Story Laureate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Library goers are invited to spend time with Kling for these free events as he shares new stories and reads from his books, "The Dog Says How," "Holiday Inn," "Big Little Brother" and "Big Little Mother."

No advance tickets or registration is necessary.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Walker 2023.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes speech team competes in Walker
March 12, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Eagle View Elementary School Spelling Bee 2023-Grade 2 Feb. 28, 2023.jpg
Local
Eagle View Elementary School spelling bee winners listed
March 12, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Echo Journal e-paper highlights March 1-7, 2023.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Read e-edition headlines from March 2-8, 2023
March 11, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
031223-cracker-barrel-crumbling-legacy.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: No touchstones
March 12, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
031223-faith-food-for-need.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Help those struggling with food insecurity
March 12, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Mark Ford
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Ladies Healthy Night Out set March 16 in Nisswa
March 11, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr