NPR's Kevin Kling to tour Kitchigami Regional Library system

The Kitchigami Regional Library System will host Kevin Kling for a tour of northcentral Minnesota communities — including Pine River — March 27-31:

Noon Monday, March 27, Brainerd Public Library.

6:30 p.m. Monday, March 27: Pine River-Backus High School.

4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28: Walker American Legion.

6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29: Bemidji Public Library.

7 p.m. Thursday, March 30: Park Rapids Armory Arts and Events Center

4 p.m. Friday, March 31: Wadena-Deer Creek High School Robertson Theater.

Best known for his popular commentaries on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered” and his storytelling stage shows, Kling delivers hilarious, often tender stories that have delighted audiences around the country.

Kling’s autobiographical tales are as enchanting as they are true to life: hopping freight trains, getting hit by lightning, performing his banned play in Czechoslovakia, growing up in Minnesota and eating things before knowing what they are.

Kling has been awarded numerous arts grants and fellowships. The National Endowment for the Arts, The McKnight Foundation, The Minnesota State Arts Board, The Bush Foundation, The Jerome Foundation and others have recognized Kling’s artistry.

In 2014, then-Minneapolis Mayor RT Rybak named Kling “Minneapolis Story Laureate.”

Library goers are invited to spend time with Kling for these free events as he shares new stories and reads from his books, "The Dog Says How," "Holiday Inn," "Big Little Brother" and "Big Little Mother."

No advance tickets or registration is necessary.