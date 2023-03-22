NPR commentator Kevin Kling to speak at Pine River-Backus High School

PINE RIVER — Author, playwright, storyteller and National Public Radio commentator Kevin Kling will speak in the Pine River-Backus High School gym at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 27.

Kling tells hilarious and yet tender stories to audiences of all types.

Those who cannot make it to the show in Pine River may be able to catch Kling at Kitchigami Regional Libraries all week. This event is free through a grant from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund (Legacy) from the state of Minnesota. Kling's other appearances include:

Noon Monday, March 27: Brainerd Public Library.

4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28: Walker American Legion.

6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29: Bemidji Public Library.

7 p.m. Thursday, March 30: Park Rapids Armory Arts and Events Center

4 p.m. Friday, March 31: Wadena-Deer Creek High School Robertson Theater.

Pine River Library events

Arn Kind will present his historical experience, "The Liberators and the Holocaust," at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the Pine River American Legion.

Liberators will tell the story of the Holocaust through first-person narratives. Experience what American soldiers, including soldiers from Minnesota, witnessed as they came upon and liberated the prisoners in the Nazi concentration camps.

Kind creates his presentations for all ages. This event is free through a grant from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund (Legacy) from the state of Minnesota.

Take 'n' Make kits are available twice a month at the Pine River Library for March, April and May. Kits are offered at two different levels: one for adults and one for children.

Kits are put out on Mondays and offered while supplies last. Grab a kit and take it home to complete or get together with friends. Upcoming kits include:

March 20: Child kit — Bead Bunny.

April 3: Adult kit — Air Dry Clay Bowl.

April 17: Child kit — Yarn Wrapped Tulips.

May 8: Adult kit — Terra Cotta Pots.

May 22: Child kit — Tissue Paper Rainbow.

The Pine River Library Book Club meets at 3 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the library. New members are always welcome. Books for upcoming sessions are available for special checkout at the library. Upcoming book discussions will be:

April 11: "Bone House," by Brian Freeman.

May 9: "Dopesick," by Beth Macy.

Pine River Public Library hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.