NPR commentator Kevin Kling to speak at Pine River-Backus High School

This March 27 event is part of Kling's tour of Kitchigami Regional Library affiliated communities

Kevin Kling.jpg
Kevin Kling
Contributed / Kitchigami Regional Library System
Today at 3:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Author, playwright, storyteller and National Public Radio commentator Kevin Kling will speak in the Pine River-Backus High School gym at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 27.

Kling tells hilarious and yet tender stories to audiences of all types.

Those who cannot make it to the show in Pine River may be able to catch Kling at Kitchigami Regional Libraries all week. This event is free through a grant from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund (Legacy) from the state of Minnesota. Kling's other appearances include:

  • Noon Monday, March 27: Brainerd Public Library.
  • 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28: Walker American Legion.
  • 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29: Bemidji Public Library.
  • 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30: Park Rapids Armory Arts and Events Center
  • 4 p.m. Friday, March 31: Wadena-Deer Creek High School Robertson Theater.
Pine River Library events

Arn Kind will present his historical experience, "The Liberators and the Holocaust," at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the Pine River American Legion.

Liberators will tell the story of the Holocaust through first-person narratives. Experience what American soldiers, including soldiers from Minnesota, witnessed as they came upon and liberated the prisoners in the Nazi concentration camps.

Kind creates his presentations for all ages. This event is free through a grant from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund (Legacy) from the state of Minnesota.

Take 'n' Make kits are available twice a month at the Pine River Library for March, April and May. Kits are offered at two different levels: one for adults and one for children.

Kits are put out on Mondays and offered while supplies last. Grab a kit and take it home to complete or get together with friends. Upcoming kits include:

  • March 20: Child kit — Bead Bunny.
  • April 3: Adult kit — Air Dry Clay Bowl.
  • April 17: Child kit — Yarn Wrapped Tulips.
  • May 8: Adult kit — Terra Cotta Pots.
  • May 22: Child kit — Tissue Paper Rainbow.

The Pine River Library Book Club meets at 3 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the library. New members are always welcome. Books for upcoming sessions are available for special checkout at the library. Upcoming book discussions will be:

  • April 11: "Bone House," by Brian Freeman.
  • May 9: "Dopesick," by Beth Macy.

Pine River Public Library hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
