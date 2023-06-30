Nov. 7 is date for $5 million capital project levy, $76 million facilities bond votes

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes School District’s special election seeking voter approval for a $5 million total capital project levy and $76 million facilities bond will take place Tuesday, Nov. 7.

For the capital project levy, the district seeks $500,000 per year for 10 years (for a total of $5 million) for technology and bus needs.

For the facilities bond, the district seeks up to $76.55 million for various improvements, such as a revamp of outdoor facilities, including possibly purchasing land from the city for a baseball/softball complex.

The bond could also address a new auditorium, additional parking, relocating the high school office, more secure entrances and altering the school bus pickup and drop-off area.

Voters will consider two questions. Question 1 must pass for Question 2 to pass.

Question 1: Approve a capital project levy authorization in the maximum amount of 0.8873% times the net tax capacity of the School District. The proposed capital project levy authorization will raise approximately $500,000 for taxes first levied in 2023, payable in 2024, and would be authorized for ten (10) years. The estimated total cost of the projects to be funded over that time period is approximately $5,000,000. The proposed authorization will provide funds for technology, buses and other District vehicles.

Question 2: Issue general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $76,550,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 475.

The passage of Question 2 shall be contingent on the passage of Question 1.

More information will be shared with district residents in the near future, including specific needs, proposed solutions to address those needs, tax impact and preliminary drawings, Superintendent Kurt Stumpf said in a news release.

The Facilities Study website (isd186.org → District → Facilities Study) outlines all the steps the district has taken since January 2022. Stumpf asks people to visit the website for more information.

The Pequot Lakes School Board voted 6-0 Tuesday, June 27, to call a special election . Board member Kim Bolz-Andolshek was not in attendance.

The scope of work and dollar amount the board approved are based upon the recommendations of the Facilities Planning Team, which consisted of roughly 60 students, staff, parents and community members, Stumpf said.

The three major areas for the scope of work include:

Safety and security.

Career and Technical Education.

Educational upgrades.

View the Facilities Bond Recommendation for more specific details on the scope of work.

The capital project levy, Question 1, would provide funds for technology, buses and other district vehicles. Technology, buses and district vehicles are all paid for out of the general fund; therefore, having a dedicated funding source for these areas would help to free up funds for the additional operating costs for the new proposed spaces, Stumpf said.

“The Pequot Lakes School Board of Education is looking forward to continued collaboration and partnership with all stakeholders as we continue to serve our students and community,” he said in the news release.