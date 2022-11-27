NOT a Cookie Walk sale set Dec. 3 at Pine River church
Fancy cookies, candies and lefse will be sold from 9 a.m. to noon
We are part of The Trust Project.
PINE RIVER — First Lutheran Church Women–Pine River will host a NOT a Cookie Walk sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3.
The women will sell homemade fancy cookies, candy and lefse.
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday
Money goes to help families at Christmas and through the year
Cookies and candy will be prepackaged in takeout boxes that will be priced by the pound.
The ladies will make lefse Nov. 28 to sell the “freshest lefse around” for $20 per dozen. Half dozen packages will be available for $10.
Closet at the Cabin continues to grow, with plans to eventually include printing and shipping
Up to $18,000 in grants will be given to worthy projects
Students in the classes of Cassie Brodin, Beth Nelson, Kayla Reed, Belinda Reier and Jeff Tvedt share thoughts with Santa
Arlean Rosemore used different materials she'd collected, some more than 120 years old