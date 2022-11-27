NOT a Cookie Walk sale set Dec. 3 at Pine River church

PINE RIVER — First Lutheran Church Women–Pine River will host a NOT a Cookie Walk sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3.

The women will sell homemade fancy cookies, candy and lefse.

Cookies and candy will be prepackaged in takeout boxes that will be priced by the pound.

The ladies will make lefse Nov. 28 to sell the “freshest lefse around” for $20 per dozen. Half dozen packages will be available for $10.