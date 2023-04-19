99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wednesday, April 19

News Local

Northland Arboretum in Baxter to host loon restoration program

Discussion will include Department of Natural Resources loon mortality reductions

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

BAXTER — Robert Rabasco, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources program coordinator, will speak about the Minnesota Loon Restoration Program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Northland Arboretum in Baxter.

Rabasco will talk about the loon restoration efforts in Minnesota to reduce loon mortality and increase the number of young loons produced in the state.

He will talk about challenges the loons face, such as the Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico and diseases.

Program goals include increasing protection of loon habitat, nesting platforms on area lakes and getting help from concerned citizens.

This program is sponsored by the Brainerd Lakes Area Audubon Society and is free and open to the public. Masks are not required but welcome. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact Lorrene Maroney at brainerdaudubonsociety@gmail.com or the Northland Arboretum at arboretum@brainerd.net .

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
