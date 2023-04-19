Northland Arboretum in Baxter to host loon restoration program

BAXTER — Robert Rabasco, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources program coordinator, will speak about the Minnesota Loon Restoration Program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Northland Arboretum in Baxter.

Rabasco will talk about the loon restoration efforts in Minnesota to reduce loon mortality and increase the number of young loons produced in the state.

Read more 'Things To Do'





He will talk about challenges the loons face, such as the Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico and diseases.

Program goals include increasing protection of loon habitat, nesting platforms on area lakes and getting help from concerned citizens.

This program is sponsored by the Brainerd Lakes Area Audubon Society and is free and open to the public. Masks are not required but welcome. Refreshments will be provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, contact Lorrene Maroney at brainerdaudubonsociety@gmail.com or the Northland Arboretum at arboretum@brainerd.net .