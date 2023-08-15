Northern Waters Land Trust appoints executive director

WALKER — The Northern Waters Land Trust board of directors announces the appointment of Annie Knight as executive director of Northern Waters Land Trust.

The recruiting committee recommended Knight to the board of directors based on her successful track record and capacity to lead the Northern Waters Land Trust into the future.

Knight moves into this position after serving as NWLT’s grants manager and conservation specialist for the past three years.

Knight has demonstrated not only her knowledge of the conservation mission but has also built strong relationships with board partners, stakeholders and community members.

Recognition of that success in building relationships has come with her recent appointment by Gov. Tim Walz to the state-wide Clean Water Council as one of two nonprofit organization representatives on the council.

Knight has a degree in environmental studies from the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University. Her background includes work at a conservation biology research station in Patagonia, Chile.

She was also a program resources specialist with the Girl Scouts and a youth development specialist with at-risk adolescent girls.

Growing up coming to this area instilled a deep gratitude for the lake country, which ultimately led Knight to a career in conservation.

Knight, her husband and son live on a lake near Walker. They cherish every moment on the water, whether the ice is on or off the lake.

Knight demonstrated abilities in relationship building with partners, stakeholders and communities over the past several years in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic. She will continue to demonstrate her ability to adapt, change the way the group engages, and use technology to reach out to partners and stakeholders.

Knight will continue to work alongside partners to implement grant funded programs and to expand successes with new programs and grants that will directly benefit hundreds of watersheds around lakes and rivers in this region of Minnesota.