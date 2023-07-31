Northern Waters Land Trust accepting conservation easements

WALKER — Northern Waters Land Trust, a local nonprofit conservation organization, has two programs that can help northern Minnesota landowners protect their land.

The mission of Northern Waters Land Trust is to “preserve land to protect water.” With funding through the Outdoor Heritage Fund, NWLT provides landowners with tools to protect environmentally sensitive shorelands, streams and rivers, wetlands and forest lands.

Northern Waters Land Trust is accepting landowner applications for their conservation easement program. A conservation easement is a way for landowners to permanently protect their land while retaining private ownership.

For more information on this program and to apply, visit www.NorthernWatersLandTrust.org or call 218-760-4510.