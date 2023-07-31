Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Northern Waters Land Trust accepting conservation easements

Preserved lands will be preserved for years to come

EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

WALKER — Northern Waters Land Trust, a local nonprofit conservation organization, has two programs that can help northern Minnesota landowners protect their land.

The mission of Northern Waters Land Trust is to “preserve land to protect water.” With funding through the Outdoor Heritage Fund, NWLT provides landowners with tools to protect environmentally sensitive shorelands, streams and rivers, wetlands and forest lands.

Read more local area news

Northern Waters Land Trust is accepting landowner applications for their conservation easement program. A conservation easement is a way for landowners to permanently protect their land while retaining private ownership.

For more information on this program and to apply, visit www.NorthernWatersLandTrust.org or call 218-760-4510.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association logo 2023.jpg
Local
Byway Bylines: It's all about the stories
1d ago
 · 
By  Lynn Scharenbroich
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Breezy Point to host Night to Unite on Aug. 1
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
HO donors 1.jpg
Local
Crosslake model train club accepts HO scale donation
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
072923-christmas-tour-of-homes.jpg
Local
Tickets on sale for Nisswa Christmas Home Tour
16h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
040922-pl-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: July 29, 2023
2d ago
crow-wing-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Local
Three injured in head-on collision in Ideal Township
3d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal