Northern Brainerd lakes area churches to participate in Lenten food shelf challenge
Seven churches in Pequot Lakes, Nisswa and Crosslake will accept foods and funds for Crosslake and Pequot Lakes food shelves
PEQUOT LAKES — Feb. 22, Ash Wednesday, will bring the season of Lent, and seven area churches will once again work cooperatively to help local food shelves.
The following churches will be involved:
- Crosslake Lutheran Church.
- Crosslake Presbyterian Church.
- Grace United Methodist Church, Pequot Lakes.
- Lutheran Church of the Cross, Nisswa.
- St. Alice Catholic Church, Pequot Lakes.
- St. Christopher Catholic Church, Nisswa.
- Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Pequot Lakes.
From Feb. 22 to April 2 (Palm Sunday), the public is invited to contribute both food and funds to help restock food shelves in Crosslake and Pequot Lakes.
Faith in Action services were up in 2022