News | Local
Northern Brainerd lakes area churches to participate in Lenten food shelf challenge

Seven churches in Pequot Lakes, Nisswa and Crosslake will accept foods and funds for Crosslake and Pequot Lakes food shelves

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 08, 2023 12:57 PM
PEQUOT LAKES — Feb. 22, Ash Wednesday, will bring the season of Lent, and seven area churches will once again work cooperatively to help local food shelves.

Related Topics: CHURCH NEWSPEQUOT LAKESCROSSLAKENISSWAFOOD SHELF
