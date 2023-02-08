Northern Brainerd lakes area churches to participate in Lenten food shelf challenge

PEQUOT LAKES — Feb. 22, Ash Wednesday, will bring the season of Lent, and seven area churches will once again work cooperatively to help local food shelves.

The following churches will be involved:

Crosslake Lutheran Church.

Crosslake Presbyterian Church.

Grace United Methodist Church, Pequot Lakes.

Lutheran Church of the Cross, Nisswa.

St. Alice Catholic Church, Pequot Lakes.

St. Christopher Catholic Church, Nisswa.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Pequot Lakes.

From Feb. 22 to April 2 (Palm Sunday), the public is invited to contribute both food and funds to help restock food shelves in Crosslake and Pequot Lakes.