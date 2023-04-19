Nordby takes Miss Pequot Lakes crown

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes High School auditorium was filled on the evening of Friday, April 14, as four students vied for the crown of Miss Pequot Lakes during the annual scholarship pageant.

In the end, senior Sophia Nordby came away with the crown.

“I did not think it would be me standing here tonight as Miss Pequot,” Nordby said. “I hope to just represent my community well, get to know these girls better and meet a lot of new people.”

Fellow candidates Gabby Ziesemer, a senior, and juniors Kessa Eggert and Aubrey Larsen all received princess tiaras, while Eggert was also crowned Miss Congeniality.

Miss Pequot Lakes contestant Aubrey Larsen discusses her artistic process in the talent portion of the pageant on Friday, April 14, 2023. Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Escorts for the candidates are Eagle View Elementary School fourth graders Elsa Beseth, Lucy Haberle, Emmaline Gilson and third grader Molly Ross.

Scholarship amounts were: Miss Pequot Lakes, $4,000; Miss Pequot Lakes Princesses, $2,000; and Miss Congeniality, $1,000.

The pageant began with an opening dance number performed by candidates and escorts from both the 2022 and 2023 pageants. After that, the 2023 candidates competed in the casual conversation section of the event, where each contestant had to answer two questions — one they had prepared for and one that was a surprise to them.

Following casual conversation, candidates took part in the talent portion of the evening.

Nordby led by discussing and showcasing video clips of her pursuits in rodeo. Eggert discussed her passion for thrift shopping and giving tips on how to thrift effectively. Ziesemer delivered a speech on volunteering, and Larsen showed off her artistic prowess with a hand-drawn portrait of her dog and discussed her drawing techniques.

The competition concluded with the evening gown portion, with candidates walking the stage of the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium in their formal apparel.

Prior to crowning Miss Pequot Lakes, Gabby Ziesemer and 2022 Miss Pequot Lakes Princess Brea Eckes were presented “Legacy Award” sashes for their work with the Miss Pequot Lakes Scholarship Pageant throughout the years.

From left are the 2023 Miss Pequot Lakes contestants and their escorts: Molly Ross, Aubrey Larsen, Emmaline Gilson, Gabby Ziesemer, Lucy Haberle, Kessa Eggert, Elsa Beseth and Sophia Nordby at the April 14, 2023, scholarship pageant. Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Community Action of Pequot Lakes sponsored the 36th annual pageant.

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com . Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan .