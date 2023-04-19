99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Nordby takes Miss Pequot Lakes crown

Others who won titles are Gabby Ziesemer, Aubrey Larsen and Kessa Eggert

Miss Pequot Lakes 1.JPG
Sophia Nordby takes in the applause - and is congratulated by 2023 Miss Pequot Lakes Princess Gabby Ziesemer, left, 2022 Miss Pequot Lakes Quinn Trottier and 2022 Princess Annika Schlagel - after being crowned Miss Pequot Lakes on Friday, April 14, 2023, in the high school auditorium.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 6:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes High School auditorium was filled on the evening of Friday, April 14, as four students vied for the crown of Miss Pequot Lakes during the annual scholarship pageant.

In the end, senior Sophia Nordby came away with the crown.

IMG_3656.JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: Miss Pequot Lakes Pageant 2023
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
April 16, 2023 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan

“I did not think it would be me standing here tonight as Miss Pequot,” Nordby said. “I hope to just represent my community well, get to know these girls better and meet a lot of new people.”

Fellow candidates Gabby Ziesemer, a senior, and juniors Kessa Eggert and Aubrey Larsen all received princess tiaras, while Eggert was also crowned Miss Congeniality.

IMG_3393.JPG
Miss Pequot Lakes contestant Aubrey Larsen discusses her artistic process in the talent portion of the pageant on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Escorts for the candidates are Eagle View Elementary School fourth graders Elsa Beseth, Lucy Haberle, Emmaline Gilson and third grader Molly Ross.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarship amounts were: Miss Pequot Lakes, $4,000; Miss Pequot Lakes Princesses, $2,000; and Miss Congeniality, $1,000.

The pageant began with an opening dance number performed by candidates and escorts from both the 2022 and 2023 pageants. After that, the 2023 candidates competed in the casual conversation section of the event, where each contestant had to answer two questions — one they had prepared for and one that was a surprise to them.

Read about past Miss Pequot Lakes winners

Following casual conversation, candidates took part in the talent portion of the evening.

Nordby led by discussing and showcasing video clips of her pursuits in rodeo. Eggert discussed her passion for thrift shopping and giving tips on how to thrift effectively. Ziesemer delivered a speech on volunteering, and Larsen showed off her artistic prowess with a hand-drawn portrait of her dog and discussed her drawing techniques.

The competition concluded with the evening gown portion, with candidates walking the stage of the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium in their formal apparel.

Prior to crowning Miss Pequot Lakes, Gabby Ziesemer and 2022 Miss Pequot Lakes Princess Brea Eckes were presented “Legacy Award” sashes for their work with the Miss Pequot Lakes Scholarship Pageant throughout the years.

Good/IMG_3469.JPG
From left are the 2023 Miss Pequot Lakes contestants and their escorts: Molly Ross, Aubrey Larsen, Emmaline Gilson, Gabby Ziesemer, Lucy Haberle, Kessa Eggert, Elsa Beseth and Sophia Nordby at the April 14, 2023, scholarship pageant.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Community Action of Pequot Lakes sponsored the 36th annual pageant.

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com . Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan .

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
Essentia Road work.PNG
Local
Road construction will limit access to Brainerd hospital
April 19, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: April 19, 2023
April 19, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Poetry sought for Minnesota Voices contest
April 18, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
041824-CO-weekly-reports-ice-garbage.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: We can do better - don't leave litter, garbage on the lakes
April 18, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
121219.PEJ.KatePetersen.JPG
Local
Longtime Pequot Lakes police officer let go
April 13, 2023 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
4-cities-short-term-rentals-shutterstock.jpg
Local
4 cities, 4 approaches to short-term rental regulation
April 14, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
041123-ask-a-trooper-autonomous.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Is autonomous driving legal in Minnesota?
April 18, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol