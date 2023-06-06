99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Nonlife threatening injuries sustained in Nisswa crash with semi

A 39-year-old passenger was airlifted for medical attention

Highway 371 near Nashway Road in Nisswa was closed briefly for a vehicle crash Friday, June 2.
Contributed / Nisswa Police Department
Today at 2:57 PM

NISSWA — A 39-year-old Deerwood woman was injured Friday, June 2, after the vehicle she was riding in struck a semitrailer on Highway 371 in Crow Wing County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 4:57 p.m. in Nisswa. According to the report, a 2007 International semitrailer was attempting to make a southbound turn onto Highway 371 from Nashway Road when a northbound 2017 Ford F150 struck the semitrailer

A passenger in the Ford, Lacey Danielle Christenson, suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and was transported to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital.

The driver of the Ford, Mikael John Christenson, 39, of Deerwood, and the driver of the semitrailer, Andrew Lonny Mikel Robben, 33, Staples, suffered no reported injuries.

A Nisswa Police Department Facebook post said the road remained closed until around 6:22 p.m. Friday.

The State Patrol reported the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Minnesota State Patrol, Nisswa Fire Department, North Memorial Health Ambulance and Air Care and the Pequot Lakes Police Department.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
