No strong public input voiced for Lake Shore's Fritz Loven Park bridge

LAKE SHORE — Sentiment for a quaint bridge vs. the price of that bridge remains an issue for the Lake Shore City Council.

No decisions were made after about a dozen people heard the latest information regarding replacement of the Fritz Loven Park bridge in Lake Shore during an information meeting Thursday, July 6, at city hall.

City Engineer Dave Reese, with Widseth engineering firm, shared a PowerPoint presentation explaining what’s wrong with the bridge and two alternatives to replace it.

He said the city council wanted public feedback before it makes a decision.

One man in the audience said he and his neighbors preferred a one-lane bridge replacement over a larger, two-lane bridge.

Others had questions, but no one overwhelmingly supported one option over the other.

The two options are:

Build a 12x48-foot steel fabricated replacement bridge with one lane. Estimated construction cost is $395,200 fully funded by the city. This option is not eligible for state funding.

steel fabricated replacement bridge with one lane. Estimated construction cost is $395,200 fully funded by the city. This option is not eligible for state funding. Build a 20x48-foot steel fabricated replacement bridge with two lanes. Estimated construction cost is $492,490; however, the bridge would be eligible for state funding, meaning the city could be responsible for just $20,000 with remaining funds coming from state bridge bond money.

This option depends on the state reviewing the plans and the Legislature putting money in the state bridge bond fund.

“The state wants an approved project before they’ll commit funding,” Reese said.

The current one-lane bridge over Stony Brook is in tough shape. The bridge designed for an old pullman railroad car was placed in 1972 and has been there ever since.

Reese said those who go to the park in the spring see the water, ice and logs coming at the bridge.

“That little bridge has withstood a lot,” he said.

The current bridge is functionally obsolete and doesn’t meet today’s standard for the amount of traffic it sees. Reese said average daily traffic totals 100 to 130 cars per day.

Every spring the bridge sustains damage the city has to pay to repair.

Besides replacing the bridge, two other alternatives were identified: Do nothing or remove the existing bridge and not replace it.

Neither serves a purpose, Reese said.

“One is to do nothing, and that’s essentially what we’ve been doing for years, except to repair it,” he said.

When asked if the city has the needed funds to build a new bridge, City Administrator/Planning and Zoning Administrator Teri Hastings said the city does have enough money in its road fund; however, the bridge is not part of the city’s current capital improvement plan.

Every year the city identifies streets to repair or improve with those funds.

Mayor John Poston said that of people he’s talked to: “Everyone prefers the one-lane bridge because they don’t want to see that character go away from the park.”

Reese said spending $400,000-$500,00 is quite an expenditure for the city, and the council wants to make the best decision for now, for the future and for taxpayers.

Will a one-lane bridge serve the future? he asked, adding it’s a crystal ball type question. No one knows.

Bridges can last 70 years, but no one knows what future traffic through the park will be, or if a future city council or residents will want to widen the road through the park.

Council member Henry Cote was not present July 6.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.