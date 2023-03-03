99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Nisswa's Frank Soukup appointed to Explore Minnesota Tourism Council

Soukup appointed

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 03, 2023 01:57 PM

ST. PAUL — Frank Soukup III, with Grand View Lodge in Nisswa, was appointed to the Explore Minnesota Tourism Council as a resorts representative effective Feb. 22, 2023-Jan. 4, 2027.

He succeeds Carl Thuringer.

Read more local area news

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
quilts for kids.jpg
Local
Miss Nisswa and Little Miss Nisswa participants work with Quilts for Kids
March 03, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Making the Grade: March 3, 2023
March 03, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Heartland Poets to meet March 4 in Brainerd
March 03, 2023 02:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal