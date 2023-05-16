Nisswa Women’s Club to meet May 18

NISSWA — The Nisswa Women’s Club will meet for their monthly luncheon Thursday, May 18, at Cragun’s Legacy.
The luncheon is at noon with an arrival time of 11:30 a.m. Luncheon cost is $25.
The club will award its high school scholarships. Donations will be collected for the Lakes Area Food Shelf.
All are welcome. For more information, visit
nisswawomensclub.org.
