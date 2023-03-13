Nisswa Women's Club to meet March 16

NISSWA — The Nisswa Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at Ernie’s on Gull Lake.

This is the last of the club’s winter format meeting schedule, where those who attend are encouraged to order off the menu and get to know the members of this 100-plus year old club.

There will be a short business meeting.

For more information, visit nisswawomensclub.org.