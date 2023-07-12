Nisswa Women’s Club to meet July 20

NISSWA — The Nisswa Women’s Club will meet Thursday, July 20, at Gather on 3-The Woods in Brainerd.

Social time will be at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon. Lunch is $25.

Read more local area news





The club will host a mini fashion show featuring fashions from Leslie’s in Pequot Lakes.

The speaker will be Travis Loeffler, investigator with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. His presentation is “Scams, fraud and safety awareness.”

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Guests are welcome and encouraged. For more information, visit nisswawomensclub.org .