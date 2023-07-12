Nisswa Women’s Club to meet July 20
Event to include a mini fashion show
NISSWA — The Nisswa Women’s Club will meet Thursday, July 20, at Gather on 3-The Woods in Brainerd.
Social time will be at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon. Lunch is $25.
The club will host a mini fashion show featuring fashions from Leslie’s in Pequot Lakes.
The speaker will be Travis Loeffler, investigator with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. His presentation is “Scams, fraud and safety awareness.”
Guests are welcome and encouraged. For more information, visit nisswawomensclub.org .
