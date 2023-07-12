Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Nisswa Women’s Club to meet July 20

Event to include a mini fashion show

EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

NISSWA — The Nisswa Women’s Club will meet Thursday, July 20, at Gather on 3-The Woods in Brainerd.

Social time will be at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon. Lunch is $25.

Read more local area news

The club will host a mini fashion show featuring fashions from Leslie’s in Pequot Lakes.

The speaker will be Travis Loeffler, investigator with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. His presentation is “Scams, fraud and safety awareness.”

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Guests are welcome and encouraged. For more information, visit nisswawomensclub.org .

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Crow-Wing-Header.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County seal coat project underway
3h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Patriot Running Club for grades 2-7 offered in Pequot Lakes
16h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
A butterfly perches on a flower after being released at the 12th annual Monarch Butterfly Release at Pelican Wood Cemetery in Breezy Point. Photo by Theresa Bourke
Community
Breezy Point butterfly release set July 15
17h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
1e6daa-20220521-minnesotacapitol-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. tax rebate checks are moving forward. Here’s what you need to know
18h ago
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News
Crow-Wing-Header.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County seal coat project underway
3h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
A butterfly perches on a flower after being released at the 12th annual Monarch Butterfly Release at Pelican Wood Cemetery in Breezy Point. Photo by Theresa Bourke
Community
Breezy Point butterfly release set July 15
17h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal