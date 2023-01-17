STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Nisswa Women's Club to meet Jan. 19

Club members will meet for lunch and socializing at Ernie's on Gull

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 17, 2023
NISSWA — The Nisswa Women's Club will meet for lunch and socializing starting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Ernie's on Gull Lake.

Those who attend may order lunch off the menu. There will be no speaker at this meeting. A short business meeting will follow lunch.

More information is available at nisswawomensclub.org.

