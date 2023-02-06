99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Nisswa Women's Club to meet Feb. 16

The meeting will focus on socializing with group members

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 06, 2023 01:57 PM
NISSWA — The Nisswa Women's Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Ernie's on Gull Lake.

For the first three months of 2023, the women's club has changed its luncheon meeting style. Meetings will briefly focus on socializing and getting to know one another. To that end, there is no guest speaker and there will only be a short business meeting before socialization begins.

Those who attend are encouraged to order off the menu.

For more information, visit nisswawomensclub.org.

