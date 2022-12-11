Nisswa Women's Club to meet Dec. 15

NISSWA — The Nisswa Women's Club will celebrate the holiday season starting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, with a program at the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.

Those who attend will hear a Christmas organ recital by Laura Raedeke, concert organist, and will have a chance to view the long-promised "One Hundred Years and Counting" video of the club's 100 years of history, produced by Gary and Sharon Harris.

Social hour with viewing will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon with lunch at noon. The organ recital will begin shortly after lunch.

President Ann Swanson will pass on her gavel to new president Vicki Reineck. The club will welcome new board members at a short meeting following the concert.

Guests are welcome, including spouses and partners for the recital. Information on joining the club or attending meetings is available at info@nisswawomensclub.org.