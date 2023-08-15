Nisswa Women's Club to meet Aug. 17

NISSWA — The Nisswa Women’s Club will meet for their monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Drummond Winery in Brainerd.

Lunch will be at noon. Cost is $25.

A CentraCare cardiology physician from the Baxter clinic will present the program, "It's Your Heart, Feel the Beat."

Hostesses are Joannie Muehlbauer, Diane Scearcy, Pat Heinen, Bonnie Mork and Traci Senica.

Vicki Smith will give the inspirational.

Guests are always welcome to attend. For more information, visit nisswawomensclub.org.