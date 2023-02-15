99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Nisswa Winter Jubilee events set Feb. 17-19 in downtown Nisswa

Events include snow sculptures, wood splitting contest, parade at noon Feb. 18, ice fishing derby at noon Feb. 19

Nisswa Winter Jubilee 2023 logo.jpg
Nisswa Winter Jubilee 2023
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 15, 2023 02:57 PM

NISSWA — The annual Nisswa Winter Jubilee will take place Friday-Sunday, Feb. 17-19, in downtown Nisswa with the theme “Snow Place Like Home.”

Jubilee buttons are available for $5 at Ye Old Pickle Factory, the Nisswa Chamber, Nisswa American Legion, Main Street Ale House and Big Axe Brewing.

Following is a schedule of events.

Friday, Feb. 17

  • 3-5 p.m.: Music trivia, Big Axe Brewing.
  • 4:30 p.m.: Meat raffle, Nisswa American Legion.
  • 6-8 p.m.: GunApalooza gun raffle, Nisswa American Legion.
  • 6:30 p.m.: Blue Eyes Karaoke, Nisswa American Legion.
  • 8 p.m.-midnight: Live music by King’s Ransom, Pickle Factory.

Saturday, Feb. 18

  • All day: Medallion Hunt for a $100 cash prize. Clues will be released at 9 a.m. at Main Street Ale House, noon at Rafferty’s Pizza and 3 p.m. at Big Axe Brewing.
  • 10 a.m.-noon: Face painting and balloon animal crafts hosted by the Black Bear 4-H Club, Woods to Water Real Estate.
  • 11 a.m.: Parade lineup begins. Register online (check Facebook) or at the Pickle Factory.
  • 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Snow sculpture judging with two categories: kids 16 and younger, and adults. Sign up for snow piles at Triangle.
  • Noon: Nisswa Winter Jubilee Parade featuring grand marshal Terry Wallin.
  • 12:30 p.m.: Story time “Paul Bunyan,” Turtle Town Books and Gifts.
  • 1 p.m.: Register for the wood splitting contest, Pickle Factory parking lot.
  • 1-3 p.m.: Nisswaschlagen, Pickle Factory.
  • 2-6 p.m.: Register at 2 p.m. for the bean bag tournament, Nisswa Legion.
  • 4:30 p.m.: Meat raffle, Nisswa Legion.
  • 8 p.m.-midnight: Live music by Jack Franzen’s Muddy Water Band, Nisswa Legion.
  • 8 p.m.-midnight: Live music by the Nissfits, Pickle Factory.

Sunday, Feb. 19

  • Noon-2 p.m.: Nisswa Fire Department’s Ice Fishing Derby on Nisswa Lake for $5 per hole.
  • 1 p.m.: Cribbage tournament, Big Axe Brewing.
  • 3:30 p.m.: Bar bingo, Nisswa Legion.
  • 4-8 p.m.: Live music-All Star Jam Session, Pickle Factory.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
