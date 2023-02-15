Nisswa Winter Jubilee events set Feb. 17-19 in downtown Nisswa
Events include snow sculptures, wood splitting contest, parade at noon Feb. 18, ice fishing derby at noon Feb. 19
NISSWA — The annual Nisswa Winter Jubilee will take place Friday-Sunday, Feb. 17-19, in downtown Nisswa with the theme “Snow Place Like Home.”
Jubilee buttons are available for $5 at Ye Old Pickle Factory, the Nisswa Chamber, Nisswa American Legion, Main Street Ale House and Big Axe Brewing.
Exclusive
Pequot Lakes school food service worker and bus driver tried out for play out of sense of adventure.
25 four-person, coed teams compete in event that's half bocce ball, half curling on Sibley Lake
Attend Back to Basics in Pine River; play Bobber Bocce on Ice in Pequot Lakes
Over 26 businesses participate in delicious annual SoupFest tradition
These four-hour courses are refreshers to maintain the insurance discount earned through participation in an eight-hour course
Feb. 23 event will discuss the impact of health and life circumstances on sex drive
Following is a schedule of events.
Friday, Feb. 17
- 3-5 p.m.: Music trivia, Big Axe Brewing.
- 4:30 p.m.: Meat raffle, Nisswa American Legion.
- 6-8 p.m.: GunApalooza gun raffle, Nisswa American Legion.
- 6:30 p.m.: Blue Eyes Karaoke, Nisswa American Legion.
- 8 p.m.-midnight: Live music by King’s Ransom, Pickle Factory.
Saturday, Feb. 18
ADVERTISEMENT
- All day: Medallion Hunt for a $100 cash prize. Clues will be released at 9 a.m. at Main Street Ale House, noon at Rafferty’s Pizza and 3 p.m. at Big Axe Brewing.
- 10 a.m.-noon: Face painting and balloon animal crafts hosted by the Black Bear 4-H Club, Woods to Water Real Estate.
- 11 a.m.: Parade lineup begins. Register online (check Facebook) or at the Pickle Factory.
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Snow sculpture judging with two categories: kids 16 and younger, and adults. Sign up for snow piles at Triangle.
- Noon: Nisswa Winter Jubilee Parade featuring grand marshal Terry Wallin.
- 12:30 p.m.: Story time “Paul Bunyan,” Turtle Town Books and Gifts.
- 1 p.m.: Register for the wood splitting contest, Pickle Factory parking lot.
- 1-3 p.m.: Nisswaschlagen, Pickle Factory.
- 2-6 p.m.: Register at 2 p.m. for the bean bag tournament, Nisswa Legion.
- 4:30 p.m.: Meat raffle, Nisswa Legion.
- 8 p.m.-midnight: Live music by Jack Franzen’s Muddy Water Band, Nisswa Legion.
- 8 p.m.-midnight: Live music by the Nissfits, Pickle Factory.
Sunday, Feb. 19
- Noon-2 p.m.: Nisswa Fire Department’s Ice Fishing Derby on Nisswa Lake for $5 per hole.
- 1 p.m.: Cribbage tournament, Big Axe Brewing.
- 3:30 p.m.: Bar bingo, Nisswa Legion.
- 4-8 p.m.: Live music-All Star Jam Session, Pickle Factory.