Nisswa Winter Jubilee events set Feb. 17-19 in downtown Nisswa

NISSWA — The annual Nisswa Winter Jubilee will take place Friday-Sunday, Feb. 17-19, in downtown Nisswa with the theme “Snow Place Like Home.”

Jubilee buttons are available for $5 at Ye Old Pickle Factory, the Nisswa Chamber, Nisswa American Legion, Main Street Ale House and Big Axe Brewing.

Following is a schedule of events.

Friday, Feb. 17

3-5 p.m.: Music trivia, Big Axe Brewing.

Saturday, Feb. 18

All day: Medallion Hunt for a $100 cash prize. Clues will be released at 9 a.m. at Main Street Ale House, noon at Rafferty’s Pizza and 3 p.m. at Big Axe Brewing.

Sunday, Feb. 19