Nisswa was the place to be for City of Lights Festival
Warm weather, lots of activities draw throng of residents and visitors
We are part of The Trust Project.
NISSWA — Warm temperatures for the end of November likely helped draw lots and lots of people to the Nisswa City of Lights Festival the day after Thanksgiving — Friday, Nov. 25.
The 41st annual event featured the activities people have come to love, with long lines of people patiently waiting to see Santa in Nisswa Square and the gazebo near the chamber building, ride the horse-drawn wagons around town and sit in a sleigh to have photos taken with live reindeer.
It's always exciting when Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive on top of a Nisswa fire truck decked out with lights. The event featured the traditional fireworks display at 7:30 p.m.
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
Ben Gordon and Eddie Bindha to play important characters
Registration is open until Feb. 4; pageant is March
Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area
Balsam Moon Preserve invites participants to say goodbye to the past
Businesses competed in a decorating contest ahead of Santa's Bobbin into Town events
Annual event thrives in spite of icy conditions
Lighted walkway though park goes by the mayor's trees that's all lit up in red and white lights
Take a look at upcoming holiday events
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday