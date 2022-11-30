Nisswa was the place to be for City of Lights Festival

NISSWA — Warm temperatures for the end of November likely helped draw lots and lots of people to the Nisswa City of Lights Festival the day after Thanksgiving — Friday, Nov. 25.

A family sits in a sleigh for a photo with a live reindeer at the Nisswa City of Lights Festival on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The 41st annual event featured the activities people have come to love, with long lines of people patiently waiting to see Santa in Nisswa Square and the gazebo near the chamber building, ride the horse-drawn wagons around town and sit in a sleigh to have photos taken with live reindeer.

It's always exciting when Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive on top of a Nisswa fire truck decked out with lights. The event featured the traditional fireworks display at 7:30 p.m.

Santa Claus waves from atop a Nisswa fire truck after arriving at the gazebo during the Nisswa City of Lights Festival on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal