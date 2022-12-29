99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nisswa to seek bids for roundabout and Gull Lake Trail projects

Council member attends final meeting after not seeking reelection

Nisswa City Council mayor presenting Don Jacobson.jpg
Nisswa Mayor John Ryan presents a plaque to council member Don Jacobson in appreciation of Jacobson's eight years on the council during the Dec. 20 regular meeting.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
December 29, 2022 05:01 AM
NISSWA — The Nisswa City Council agreed to seek bids for two 2023 projects during its Tuesday, Dec. 20, regular meeting — a roundabout and the Gull Lake Trail.

  • Roundabout project at County State Aid Highway 77 and Nokomis Avenue (Grand View Lodge entrance).

Total estimated cost is $2,103,336.85.

  • Combined Gull Lake Trail project with Lake Shore.

The split would be Lake Shore paying 60% of construction costs because of a bridge, and Nisswa paying 40% of construction costs.
Total costs are estimated at $2,143,168 for Nisswa and $3,320,786 for Lake Shore. Total estimated cost is $5,463,955.

Obtaining bids does not mean either project is approved. A bid would have to be approved for a project to be constructed.

Last meeting

Council member Don Jacobson was honored at his last meeting after eight years of service.

Jacobson did not file for a third four-year city council term. He was first elected in 2014.

Public safety

The council agreed to use $15,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to buy 15 sets of wildfire gear so the entire department will have gear.

The fire department received a $5,000 grant from the Department of Natural Resources, with a $5,000 match coming from the fire department budget, to buy 10 sets of gear.

The city has $175,000 in remaining ARPA funds.

The council approved fire department officers elected for 2023-24: Shawn Bailey remains as chief and Joe Hall as assistant chief. Captains are Justin Stahnke, Matt Jorgens, Andy Schaefer and Josh Waagmeester. Secretary is Elizabeth Thurlow.

The Nisswa Fire Department reported 28 calls in November, including 25 emergency service calls, two car crashes and one carbon monoxide call.

For November activity, police reported 22 agency assists, 200 calls for service, six traffic citations, 137 traffic warnings, seven arrests and eight emergency medical service calls.

In other business Dec. 20, the council:

  • Accepted donations of $4,735,000 from the Nisswa Lions Club to the parks department; $180 from Faith Harms for the police department; two TVs from John Ryan for the fire department; and $2,461.99 from the Nisswa Lions Club for boat equipment and supplies for the fire department. 
  • Agreed to rezone property on Commons Drive from open space residential to highway business at the request of Carey Rasinski, Tom Briggs and Kent Marthaler.
  • Approved the planning and zoning fee schedule for 2023.
  • Approved a three-year joint prosecution services agreement with Brainerd and Baxter for various misdemeanor offenses with legal firm Severson Porter. Nisswa’s cost in 2023 is $16,185.
  • Set an organizational meeting for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at city hall.
  • Met in closed session to consider an offer for property purchase.

Find recordings of Nisswa City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Related Topics: NISSWA CITY COUNCILNISSWAGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSGULL LAKE TRAIL
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
