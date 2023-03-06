Nisswa third graders portray heroes and inspiring people

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
February 27, 2023 07:23 PM
Students researched a hero or inspiring person, then dressed the part and shared a report about that person after someone stepped on a "button" on the floor in front of them.
This year's wax museum featured famous historical people and athletes, including but not limited to Martin Luther King Jr., Jane Goodall, Ruby Bridges, Queen Elizabeth, Neil Armstrong, Wilbur and Orville Wright, Benjamin Franklin, Al Yankovich, Anne Frank, Simone Biles, Mia Hamm, Michael Jackson, Tony Hawk and much more.
