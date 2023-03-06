99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Nisswa third graders portray heroes and inspiring people

They stage a wax museum for classmates, parents, community

Nisswa Elementary School Wax Museum_4971.JPG
Pat Norman, left, and Kathy Donnelly listen to Nisswa Elementary School third grader Tucker Kallevig talk about the character he is portraying - Walt Disney - at the wax museum Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in the school library.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 06, 2023

NISSWA — Nisswa Elementary School third graders hosted their annual wax museum for fellow students, family and staff Thursday, Feb. 23, in the school library.

Nisswa Elementary School Wax Museum_4960.JPG
klick! Photo Gallery: Nisswa Elementary School Wax Museum 2023
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
February 27, 2023 07:23 PM

Students researched a hero or inspiring person, then dressed the part and shared a report about that person after someone stepped on a "button" on the floor in front of them.

Nisswa Elementary School Wax Museum_4977.JPG
Noelle Strovers, Nisswa Elementary School third grader, portrays Jane Goodall at the wax museum event Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in the school library.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

This year's wax museum featured famous historical people and athletes, including but not limited to Martin Luther King Jr., Jane Goodall, Ruby Bridges, Queen Elizabeth, Neil Armstrong, Wilbur and Orville Wright, Benjamin Franklin, Al Yankovich, Anne Frank, Simone Biles, Mia Hamm, Michael Jackson, Tony Hawk and much more.

Nisswa Elementary School Wax Museum_4973.JPG
Elissabeth Sparrow, Nisswa Elementary School third grader, portrays Queen Elizabeth at the school wax musuem Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in the school library.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Nisswa Elementary School Wax Museum_4964.JPG
Hugo Sweet, Nisswa Elementary School third grader, shares information about his character - Albert Einstein - at the wax museum Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
