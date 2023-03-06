Nisswa third graders portray heroes and inspiring people

NISSWA — Nisswa Elementary School third graders hosted their annual wax museum for fellow students, family and staff Thursday, Feb. 23, in the school library.

Students researched a hero or inspiring person, then dressed the part and shared a report about that person after someone stepped on a "button" on the floor in front of them.

Noelle Strovers, Nisswa Elementary School third grader, portrays Jane Goodall at the wax museum event Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in the school library. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

This year's wax museum featured famous historical people and athletes, including but not limited to Martin Luther King Jr., Jane Goodall, Ruby Bridges, Queen Elizabeth, Neil Armstrong, Wilbur and Orville Wright, Benjamin Franklin, Al Yankovich, Anne Frank, Simone Biles, Mia Hamm, Michael Jackson, Tony Hawk and much more.

Elissabeth Sparrow, Nisswa Elementary School third grader, portrays Queen Elizabeth at the school wax musuem Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in the school library. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Hugo Sweet, Nisswa Elementary School third grader, shares information about his character - Albert Einstein - at the wax museum Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal