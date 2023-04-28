Nisswa Motel owner proposes expansion to a downtown hotel

NISSWA — Part of downtown Nisswa could get a drastic face-lift if a motel owner’s proposal goes as planned.

Jason Jones, owner of the Nisswa Motel on Merril Avenue, shared his vision for an expansion of the downtown motel that borders Highway 371 at the Tuesday, April 18, regular Nisswa City Council meeting.

The goal is to have the hotel provide accommodations that middle class families can afford.

We’re really looking at our building costs to provide a five-star hotel at a three-star price and help generate more income, longer season for the city. Jason Jones, Nisswa Motel owner

His plans include removing the existing motel and replacing it with a multi-level structure that would offer 51 hotel rooms and a floor-plus of for-sale condominiums, a restaurant, banquet facility, indoor/outdoor pool, 56 underground parking stalls and nine on-street stalls.

The first level would include the main entry centered on Merril Avenue facing and visible from Main Street. There would be a lobby, restaurant, banquet facility and 23 hotel rooms, 14 of which would be accessed via doors directly off the street and the remainder via interior doors.

This is an overhead architectural rendering of the planned Nisswa Hotel off Main Street on Merril Avenue in downtown Nisswa, shown at the April 18, 2023, Nisswa City Council meeting. Contributed / Collage Architects

A restaurant would have a large bar, outdoor seating and potentially a small cafe.

The second level would feature 28 rooms and a small fitness room and lounge space.

The third and small fourth floors would be for condominiums.

The hotel would feature stone and wood design to reflect Nisswa. Jones’ hope is to start construction this fall and open in mid to late summer 2024.

Jones said local resorts keep people on campus with restaurants and shops, and his hotel would keep people in downtown Nisswa.

“We need to get people here to stay on our campus, which is our town feeding our community, day and night, later at night, and a longer season,” he said.

“We’re really looking at our building costs to provide a five-star hotel at a three-star price and help generate more income, longer season for the city,” Jones said.

“I don’t want to build anything that this community doesn’t want or doesn’t need,” he said of his reason for seeking council feedback.

Also speaking was Max Heitzmann, construction manager.

Council members talked about city height restrictions and what such a hotel and associated facilities would mean for downtown.

This is going to bring additional people into this community. It could bring more economic activity to this area. Jesse Zahn, Nisswa City Council member

Jones said his proposal fits the city and isn’t overwhelming. The hotel wouldn’t be much taller than the current house on the property, would fit in the current envelope and wouldn’t be any closer to the highway.

The project could possibly help the city get sewer and water through grants, he said, though his hotel could be built without city water.

Council members were receptive to the proposal, though plans still need to go through the planning and zoning process, and financing must be secured. Jones said he would seek tax increment financing from the city.

TIF is a method of financing public or private improvements that are needed to serve new development. While the existing tax on the property continues to be paid, the increase in tax value of the property is returned to the developer for a set period of time to help pay off the cost of the development.

“Change is going to happen in the community. Period,” Mayor John Ryan said. “And this is a great addition to downtown.”

Council member Jesse Zahn said he sees the project acting as a magnet.

“This is going to bring additional people into this community,” he said. “It could bring more economic activity to this area.”

Though he liked the idea, council member Joe Hall warned Jones not to leave the meeting with false hope.

Jones and Heitzmann will meet with the city planner to further explore the project.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.