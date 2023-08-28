Nisswa looking into regulating smoking in public places

NISSWA — Like neighboring cities and Crow Wing County, Nisswa is looking to draft an ordinance that addresses smoking in public places , including city buildings, city streets and parks.

Read more about area cities and cannabis regulations







The topic arose after the Aug. 1 legalization of cannabis in Minnesota.

City Administrator Jenny Max told the city council at its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 15, that the city doesn’t have any ordinances addressing smoking in public places.

“It is important for the City to identify how/where it would like to allow smoking in public places for the public, if at all,” Max wrote in a memo on the topic.

Read more Nisswa City Council news





She is seeking council and staff input — including from the police chief, parks director and liquor facility managers, who would have to enforce an ordinance.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the memo, Max said the term smoking could include pipes, cigars, cigarettes, vaping with e-cigarettes and chewing tobacco, as well as marijuana.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The city already has a moratorium on the sale and production of hemp-derived tetrahydrocannabinol — or THC — products in the city.

First adopted a year ago, the council extended the moratorium in July for staff to research any issues related to cannabis licensing after the state Legislature legalized adult-use cannabis effective Aug. 1.

Events

As part of her written report, Max said a city-chamber meeting was held to identify new ways to manage the ever-growing event attendance downtown, such as during Freedom Days on July 3 .

More discussions will take place to better adapt the remaining 2023 events and to get ahead of planning for 2024 events.

Budget workshop

At a budget workshop held before the regular meeting Aug. 15, the council talked about proposed city hall exterior improvements for an estimated $631,278 as part of its 2024 budget discussions.

The council has indicated it does not want to exceed a 8%-10% levy increase. Max recommended a preliminary levy that does not exceed 9.98% be adopted in September.

She recommended the city bond for the city hall project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proposed work includes new windows; roof repair/replacement to fix water leak issues; new garage doors; exterior updates to masonry, mortar, gutters, downspouts and timber columns; work to correct ice buildup issues; and accessibility updates as required.

The council sought a walk-through of city hall and more information on some items.

Max highlighted other parts of the budget for council direction on what to include in 2024, including adding staff and work on the new park on Camp Lincoln Road, which led to discussion.

Public safety

The council authorized the fire department to buy a 3,000-gallon tender fire truck for an estimated $384,430. Estimated delivery is early to mid 2026.

The fire department report listed 65 incidents in July, including 57 emergency medical services calls; two each fire alarm, gas leak and house fire calls; and one each boat rescue and car crash.

Police activity include 265 calls for service, 23 EMS calls, 32 agency assists, 33 traffic citations, 142 traffic warnings, nine arrests (six DWIs and three domestic assaults) and six alarms.

In other business during the Aug. 15 regular meeting, the council:

Approved a development agreement for Nisswa Crossings. Developer Thomas Allen Homes has indicated they are getting ready to start construction on the infrastructure for the project, which includes sewer and roads.

Nisswa Crossings is a proposed development consisting of 22 single-family residential building sites on 15.7 acres that will be served by a shared private water system and municipal sewer system.

The council also agreed to have Widseth engineering firm observe construction for Nisswa Crossings for an estimated $35,000. The developer will reimburse the city for costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agreed to allow the public works department to buy a plow truck at a cost not to exceed $300,000.

department to buy a plow truck at a cost not to exceed $300,000. Renewed the city’s engineering services contract with Widseth for three years, 2024-2026. A draft final contract will be presented later.

services contract with Widseth for three years, 2024-2026. A draft final contract will be presented later. Did not renew a contract with Heartland Animal Rescue Team for impound services.

with Heartland Animal Rescue Team for impound services. Approved a Local Road Improvement program grant agreement for a $716,262 grant.

program grant agreement for a $716,262 grant. Accepted Grant Navigator funding from the League of Minnesota Cities for $5,000.

from the League of Minnesota Cities for $5,000. Accepted donations from Barbara Scrimgeour of $1,000 for fire department needs and $1,000 for police department needs.

Barbara Scrimgeour of $1,000 for fire department needs and $1,000 for police department needs. Met in closed session to consider an offer for property purchase and for union negotiations.

Council member Jesse Zahn attended the budget workshop and regular meeting online via Zoom.

Find recordings of Nisswa City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.