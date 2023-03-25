99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Nisswa Lions undertake childhood cancer service project

This topic is of particular importance to one Lion

Nisswa Lions fundraiser.jpg
The Nisswa Lions hosted a fundraiser dinner in September 2022 catered by Qing for Communities to raise money to launch their childhood cancer service project.
Contributed / Nisswa Lions
Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt
Today at 7:57 AM

NISSWA — The Nisswa Lions Club recently added childhood cancer to their service projects, and it’s a topic that hits particularly close to home for Nisswa Lion George Olson.

I had a son that was born with cancer — neuroblastoma.
George Olson, Nisswa Lion

“I had a son that was born with cancer — neuroblastoma,” said Olson, committee chair of the childhood cancer project.

Five hours after son George was born, he was in an ambulance enroute to a Minneapolis hospital. The family lived in Spicer at the time with their daughter.

At 3 days old, George had surgery to remove a kidney and his tumor.



“And that started the whole process of numerous treatments and surgeries, biopsies and all the scans,” Olson said.

George underwent a bone marrow transplant. For a stretch of time when he was 3, they were in the Twin Cities for three straight months, with Olson and his wife taking turns there.

Followup treatments continued, along with more biopsies and scans.

“There were a lot of long days over the years,” Olson said.

Nisswa Lions people eating.jpg
The Nisswa Lions Club hosted a fundraiser in September 2022 at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa to raise money for their childhood cancer service project.
Contributed / Nisswa Lions Club

In 2009, at age 12, George died from complications from all the different treatments and surgeries he’d had.

Olson was a Lions club member in Spicer, and when the family moved to Nisswa in 2016, he joined the Nisswa Lions Club.

Two years later, Lions International made childhood cancer one of their five pillars, along with environment, hunger, diabetes and vision.

I put the two together and said, ‘Why can’t the Lions help out?’ Not just by doing a fundraiser, but taking a hands-on approach and working to take things off a person’s or family’s to-do list. Give them a few less things to think about.
George Olson, Nisswa Lion

“When I heard that, and knowing that the Lions motto is ‘we serve,’ I remembered what we needed to plan for before each treatment and the help we got from family and friends when gone,” Olson said.

“I put the two together and said, ‘Why can’t the Lions help out?’ Not just by doing a fundraiser, but taking a hands-on approach and working to take things off a person’s or family’s to-do list. Give them a few less things to think about,” he said.

The Lions project has two parts: fundraising and in-kind services to help families.

Last September — which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month — the club hosted a fundraising chicken dinner at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa that raised a little over $4,000. This will become an annual event.

Nisswa Lions Serving.jpg
The Nisswa Lions Club hosted a fundraiser dinner in September 2022 - Childhood Cancer Awareness Month - for its newest service project.
Contributed / Nisswa Lions Club

That money will go to help families with nonmedical expenses, such as buying gas cards and gift cards to restaurants and grocery stores as well as toward such financial stressors as car maintenance costs.

In-kind services the Lions hope to offer include mowing lawns, removing snow, running errands, watching pets, providing handyman services and transportation to appointments, taking care of laundry, doing light housekeeping, offering meals and more for families.

The Nisswa Lions donated $2,500 to the Ronald McDonald House, where families stay when their child is in the hospital. Schroeder’s Appliance donated a chest freezer and the Zone 1 Lions, which includes area clubs, collected items to donate to the Ronald McDonald House as well.

Most recently, the Nisswa Lions donated $500 to a fundraiser for the Cole Carlson family, of Pillager. Carlson, a high school junior, is battling a rare form of cancer that presented as a soft tissue tumor, wrapped around his spine, making it inoperable.

Olson brought the idea of embracing the childhood cancer pillar to the Nisswa Lions board in November 2021, and made a presentation in early 2022.

I love doing it, love giving back. That’s the best thing about being alive — helping other people.
Robert Hannahs, Nisswa Lion

Robert Hannahs, who owns a fundraising catering business called Qing for Communities, jumped on board.

“I can do a fundraiser,” he said. “I know how to raise money.

“I love doing it, love giving back. That’s the best thing about being alive — helping other people,” said Hannahs, who is co-chair for the Lions’ childhood cancer project.

Now that the word is out, the Nisswa Lions seek families who have children with cancer and who need their help. To that end, they’ve talked to school nurses in the Brainerd and Pequot Lakes school districts.

“I just remember all the things we went through,” Olson said.

Olson and Hannahs also hope other Lions clubs embrace this pillar and offer services to help such families.

For more information, visit www.nisswalions.org or email nisswalionsclub@gmail.com .



Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
